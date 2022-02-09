"Oh my God, this dude is strong as s**t" - Desmond Bane recalls his first battle with LeBron James on JJ Redick's podcast

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is in his 19th NBA season, and he's been part of some of the greatest moments in league history. In those 19 seasons, James also "welcomed" a handful of players during their rookie years. One of those players was Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the most recent episode of "The Old Man and the Three" podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, Bane was asked about his "welcome to the NBA" moment. The 23-year-old noted that it was when he played against the Lakers for the first time and James showed his uncanny strength.

"We play a healthy Lakers team and it’s like LeBron, AD, all of them. And I'm picking up LeBron full court and it’s like the end of the quarter. So like I'm trying to be pesky on the ball and he just put a forearm on me and I'm like, 'Oh my God, this dude is strong as s**t,'" Bane said.

Desmond Bane was talking about the game that took place on January 3, 2021. It was the Memphis Grizzlies' sixth game of the season, and the LA Lakers secured a 108-94 win on the night. Bane finished with 13 points in 21 minutes, while James had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

James and Bane have history this season, with the two getting into a mini scuffle last month. Despite what happened, Bane had some nice words to say about "The King" during his appearance on "The Old Man and the Three.

"I've fulfilled a lifelong dream of mine. Obviously, he's special talent. One of the greatest players to ever do it. And yeah, it was eye-opening for me for sure," Bane said.

What happened between Desmond Bane and LeBron James this season?

LeBron James confronting Desmond Bane and the entire Memphis Grizzlies team (Photo: Courtesy of YouTube)

In the LA Lakers' fourth and final regular-season matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies last January 9, LeBron James confronted Desmond Bane for talking too much trash.

You can watch the video below to see what happened between "The King" and Bane.

In an appearance on the "Posted Up with Chris Haynes" podcast, Bane explained that he was just talking trash to James. He did not reveal what was said, but he pointed out that they managed to frustrate James and the Lakers by taking the 127-119 win.

"I'm making noise, and then we go down and get fouled in transition. And that's when he... He was like, I've had enough. That's basically what he's saying," Bane said.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes



: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pos…



: sports.yahoo.com/posted-desmond… Memphis Grizzlies standout guard Desmond Bane ( @DBane0625 ) joins Posted Up with C. Haynes Pod to talk about everything that went down during team’s 11-game winning streak. Including, his verbal spat with LeBron James. Memphis Grizzlies standout guard Desmond Bane (@DBane0625) joins Posted Up with C. Haynes Pod to talk about everything that went down during team’s 11-game winning streak. Including, his verbal spat with LeBron James.🎧: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pos…🎥: sports.yahoo.com/posted-desmond… https://t.co/TSS0p2xUzB

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the NBA right now, with Ja Morant leading the way. Meanwhile, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are battling for a spot in the play-in tournament at the moment.

Also Read Article Continues below

The two teams are not scheduled to face each other anymore this season, but it's possible for them to get matched up in the playoffs.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh