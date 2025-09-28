  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jayson Tatum
  • “Oh my god, its over”: Celtics fans in dismay as Jayson Tatum mirrors Derrick Rose’s statement

“Oh my god, its over”: Celtics fans in dismay as Jayson Tatum mirrors Derrick Rose’s statement

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 28, 2025 07:31 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Celtics fans in dismay as Jayson Tatum mirrors Derrick Rose’s statement - Source: Imagn

Jayson Tatum is expected to miss the 2025-2026 NBA season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, which he sustained during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. Several months into his recovery, Tatum has been vocal about his journey, expressing optimism for his career.

Ad

In an interview with USA Today, Tatum said that his body has been as strong as ever, and he has been feeling well despite the injury.

"I’m injured but ironically the rest of my body is as strong as it’s ever been," Tatum said. "I see a world in which I come back, and it's like, Yo, my body has never felt this good, probably since I was like 19.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, Celtics fans got worried about Tatum's sentiments as a similar case happened to Derrick Rose, who also expressed a positive response from his body during recovery, but was never the same player when he returned to the Chicago Bulls.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other fans pointed out that Tatum relies way less on his athleticism and explosiveness than Rose, who was a relentless attacker during his days with the Bulls.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Rose experienced numerous knee injuries throughout his career, including a torn ACL, and torn menisci in both knees. He won the 2011 NBA MVP, becoming the youngest player to receive the award.

Meanwhile, Tatum had an impressive 2024-2025 campaign, where he averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. Tatum also led the Celtics to the 2024 NBA championship but failed to defend the title last year.

Jayson Tatum teases possible Celtics return this season

Contrary to expectations, Jayson Tatum said he could return to the Celtics during the 2025-2026 season if he continues to see positive results in his rehabilitation.

Ad

In an interview with E! Online, Tatum believed that his timeline remains too early to determine, but once he returns, he wants to ensure that he is fully healthy.

“Recovery timeline is too early to tell,” he said. “It may be this season. It may be next season, just most importantly, making a full recovery and being 100 percent when I do step back on the floor.”

While Tatum is out, the Celtics are expected to still compete among the top teams in the East this season, led by Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications