“Oh my god, its over”: Celtics fans in dismay as Jayson Tatum mirrors Derrick Rose’s statement

Jayson Tatum is expected to miss the 2025-2026 NBA season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, which he sustained during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. Several months into his recovery, Tatum has been vocal about his journey, expressing optimism for his career. In an interview with USA Today, Tatum said that his body has been as strong as ever, and he has been feeling well despite the injury. &quot;I’m injured but ironically the rest of my body is as strong as it’s ever been,&quot; Tatum said. &quot;I see a world in which I come back, and it's like, Yo, my body has never felt this good, probably since I was like 19.”However, Celtics fans got worried about Tatum's sentiments as a similar case happened to Derrick Rose, who also expressed a positive response from his body during recovery, but was never the same player when he returned to the Chicago Bulls. Kae @kaeziusLINK@CelticsAdam34 I remember John wall said he was faster after all those surgeriesFrank @Frank7335LINK@CelticsAdam34 At least we won a ring 💔Other fans pointed out that Tatum relies way less on his athleticism and explosiveness than Rose, who was a relentless attacker during his days with the Bulls. jb @lockedupjbLINK@CelticsAdam34 Thankfully Tatum don’t rely on his athleticismYankees ruin my joy @TatumEnjoyer_LINK@CelticsAdam34 To be fair Tatum said how his body feels not his explosiveness. Also Tatum does not really rely on his explosiveness, I’m more concern with the nagging injuries that come with the Achilles tear, think his game will be the exact same thoChanTheMan @ChanTheMan32996LINK@CelticsAdam34 D rose’s issue was recurring injuries. He was actually pretty good the year he returned until he got hurt again. Also, he relied way more on athleticism than Tatum does. Also also, an ACL injury is worse in a lot of ways.Rose experienced numerous knee injuries throughout his career, including a torn ACL, and torn menisci in both knees. He won the 2011 NBA MVP, becoming the youngest player to receive the award. Meanwhile, Tatum had an impressive 2024-2025 campaign, where he averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. Tatum also led the Celtics to the 2024 NBA championship but failed to defend the title last year. Jayson Tatum teases possible Celtics return this seasonContrary to expectations, Jayson Tatum said he could return to the Celtics during the 2025-2026 season if he continues to see positive results in his rehabilitation. In an interview with E! Online, Tatum believed that his timeline remains too early to determine, but once he returns, he wants to ensure that he is fully healthy. “Recovery timeline is too early to tell,” he said. “It may be this season. It may be next season, just most importantly, making a full recovery and being 100 percent when I do step back on the floor.”While Tatum is out, the Celtics are expected to still compete among the top teams in the East this season, led by Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White.