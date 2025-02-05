"Oh my goodness he’s a Warrior again": NBA fans erupt as Kevin Durant 'doubtful' for game vs Thunder amid reunion rumors with Steph Curry

NBA fans were buzzing on Tuesday after Kevin Durant appeared on the Phoenix Suns' injury report. The two-time NBA champion is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the OKC Thunder due to a left ankle sprain. Durant last played in the Suns' 121-119 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

As soon as news broke that Durant might miss the matchup against OKC, fans erupted with speculation about a potential reunion with Steph Curry amid ongoing trade rumors. Multiple reports suggest that the Warriors have actively pursued bringing Durant back to the Bay Area.

"Oh my goodness he’s a warrior again thanks legend @KDTrey5," a fan commented.

"One last run, let’s get it," another wrote.

"Welcome back to the warriors," a fan posted.

"HE ALREADY PACKED HIS BAGS HEADING TO THE BAY," another wrote.

"We catching on lol these fake injuries gotta stop we know it’s trade time," a fan said.

"Kevin Durant (Traded to the warriors) listed doubtful for Wednesday," another postd.

Kendrick Perkins on potential Kevin Durant trade to Warriors

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins weighed in on the ongoing speculation about Kevin Durant potentially returning to the Golden State Warriors and reuniting with Steph Curry. Perkins didn’t hold back, making it clear that he wants to see Durant win a championship without Curry by his side.

"I don’t want to see a Warriors-KD reunion," Perkins said on "First Take". "What I want to see is KD win without Steph Curry. That’s what I want to see. I want to see him win and do it his way."

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors from 2016-18 and won two championships. The perennial All-Star was named NBA Finals MVP both times the Warriors secured the title during his tenure.

The former league MVP parted ways with the Warriors in 2019 after suffering an injury in the NBA Finals, which derailed the franchise’s hopes of securing a three-peat.

