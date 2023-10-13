"Oh hell nah Kai is a Sun": Kevin Durant vibing to Kai Jones' song sends NBA fans into frenzy

Phoenix Suns fans have a lot to be excited about when it comes to the upcoming 2023-24 regular season, with Kevin Durant leading the way for them. Alongside Durant are all-star teammates Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, who collectively form one of the deadliest offensive trios in the NBA.

Despite a questionable depth, those three alone are envisioned to win enough games for the Phoenix Suns over the course of the season. Be that as it may, additional help from the role players will always be appreciated by the team. Besides the additions of Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Bol Bol and Yuta Watanabe, the Suns could possibly look into acquiring more players during the season.

Interestingly, a video of Durant listening to one of Kai Jones' songs was uploaded on X via @Hatedzs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

From the video alone, the Phoenix Suns forward can be seen enjoying one of Kai Jones' songs, followed by being waived by the Charlotte Hornets two days ago, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

With Kevin Durant's video gaining traction on social media, a number of NBA fans posted their reactions on X.

"Oh hell nah Kai is a Sun."

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

From the comments alone, a number of fans are assuming that this is Durant's way of trying to recruit Kai Jones to the Phoenix Suns.

As of now, it is yet to be seen if a team will look into the acquisition of Jones ahead of the upcoming season.

Prior to listening to one of Kai Jones' songs, Kevin Durant talks about recruiting Yuta Watanabe

Prior to the video of Kevin Durant listening to Kai Jones' song, he briefly talked about recruiting former Brooklyn Nets teammate, Yuta Watanabe, as per Arizona Sports' Kellan Olson.

"Definitely. Once they told me he was one of the guys they was targeting, I hit him up for sure," Durant said. "I like being around Yuta. I love the journey of somebody who's a quiet guy but an extremely hard worker and he loves to play basketball. It's that simple with him.

"I've enjoyed seeing his growth in his routine," Durant added, "every single day when we were in Brooklyn, so I wanted to continue that here in Phoenix. I was very excited. Such a bright basketball player. Feel like he's always in the right spot."

From Durant's comments, he is excited about the opportunity to play with Yuta Watanabe once again following their time together in Brooklyn. As soon as Kevin Durant found out that the Suns were looking into acquiring him, he immediately made the move to contact Watanabe. It goes to show how Durant is willing to help out in recruiting a player that he wants to play alongside him.

In the 58 games that Watanabe played with the Brooklyn Nets, he put up 5.6 points (49.1% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range) and 2.4 rebounds per game.