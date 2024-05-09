“Oh sh*t, who let the dogs out?” - Charles Barkley hilariously reacts to TNT set swarmed by puppies after NBA legend’s latest guarantee

Charles Barkley’s guarantees as an analyst for Inside the NBA has become one of the most sought-after segments in sports talk show hosts. Many can't care less if he gets it right or wrong, they just want him to shout, “Guarantee!” On Wednesday night, he did it again before Game 2 of the series between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.

After the Pacers lost a close 121-117 decision in Game 1, some were expecting them to bounce back and steal Game 2. Shaquille O’Neal was one of those who had the same thought but Kenny Smith, a New York native, wasn’t having it. Barkley agreed with Shaq and pressed the “Guarantee” button to make his prediction official.

Ernie Johnson guessed rightly that a surprise was coming when Charles Barkley slammed the buzzer. “Sir Charles” thought otherwise and was caught off guard by what happened next. He blurted out his reaction when he saw what came out of the door to join them in the studio:

“Oh sh*t, who let the dogs out?”

The “Guarantee” segment of the “Inside the NBA” has been given more prominence in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Naturally, it’s been Barkley who has gotten the brunt of the pranks as he is the one who presses the button.

Two weeks ago, Charles Barkley was again caught by surprise. He was asked to predict the winner of Game 3 in the series between the Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. “Chuck” boldly proclaimed that his 76ers, who were at home, were winning to cut the series lead to 2-1. This was his reaction once he made the prediction official:

“What the hell happened?”

For a while there, the Sixers legend was unsure about what was going on. He isn’t that good of an actor to fake his reaction. It wasn’t until Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson started laughing did he began to understand the troll job.

Despite the wrong prediction, Charles Barkley isn’t changing his perception of the Knicks

The New York Knicks survived O.G. Anunoby’s game-ending hamstring injury and Jalen Brunson’s first-quarter foot problem. Brunson’s second-half performance where he dropped 24 points, 14 in the fourth quarter, dragged the hosts to the finish line. Despite the victory and his wrong prediction, Charles Barkley’s opinion about the Knicks did not waver:

“Y’all think y’all the greatest thing since sliced bread. Come on, y’all ain’t that good in New York! Y’all overrated.”

Barkley added that he doesn’t care who wins between the Knicks and the Pacers as he doesn’t think either team will challenge for the championship. But, he did say that if New York wins, he wanted the Boston Celtics to “stomp” them.