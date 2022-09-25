"Oh wow, I saw this guy on TV, and now I’m playing against him" - Former LA Lakers big recalls being starstruck after his first meeting with LeBron James

Former LA Lakers center Thomas Bryant considered his first meeting with LeBron James to be a surreal experience. Having become teammates with 'King' on the LA Lakers roster this season, Bryant recollected his first game of playing against LeBron.

Thomas Bryant was one of the noteworthy additions to the Lakers' roster in the offseason. Despite playing his first few NBA games as a Laker, Bryant found himself developing into a fairly reliable rotation piece with the Washington Wizards.

It was with the Wizards where Bryant had his first meeting against the Lakers superstar. When talking about the game against James, he said:

"That was a super surreal moment, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, I saw this guy on TV, and now I’m playing against him.' Meeting him, that kind of guy, on that type of stature, it was like another surreal moment of this like, ‘Wow, I’m sharing the court with this guy."

Bryant's first game against LeBron James took place in the 2018-19 season. This also marked LeBron's first season with Purple and Gold.

Although Thomas Bryant was starstruck, he didn't let this get in the way of securing a win. With the Wizards emerging as victors in the contest, Bryant contributed eight points, 11 rebounds and two assists to his team's winning effort.

Having joined the Lakers in free agency, Thomas Bryant will also hope to contribute to the team's title aspirations this season. Although Bryant has shown some potential, he hasn't seen a lot of action lately due to his constant run-ins with injury.

LeBron James' mini camp is underway

With the 2022-23 campaign under a month away, NBA teams have started ramping up team training activities. With training camp also beginning shortly for most teams, the LA Lakers have already kicked things off with LeBron James' private training camp.

LeBron James' mini camp has become a bit of an annual event at this point. Considering the manner in which the roster has changed in the last few seasons, a camp of this nature helps in jumpstarting the chemistry building process.

Meanwhile, the mini camp may also help settle some unresolved issues within the roster. With Russell Westbrook reportedly in attendance, the Lakers may see the 9x All-Star start the season as well.

With Westbrook being at the center of a majority of the drama in the offseason, the Lakers will hope that factors such as these won't affect the team's performance.

