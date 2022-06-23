"Oh no y'all forgot, regular season and playoff Steph is for real, well so is Finals Steph Curry" - Vince Carter reflects on Steph Curry's mindset which helped him lead Dubs to another championship

Former NBA star Vince Carter recently expressed his happiness for Steph Curry's season. The 34-year-old won his fourth championship and first Finals MVP trophy in the recently concluded campaign.

Coming into the series against the Boston Celtics, all eyes were on the 34-year-old. He had a chance to silence all his critics who had pointed fingers at his inability to lead a team to success on his own. Curry took upon this challenge with open arms and helped the Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years.

Carter, on the other hand, never won an NBA championship in his 22-year career. Speaking about the same on "The VC Show," he said:

"He wanted to prove to the world that he is a capable leader and Finals MVP and he can accomplish that and that was his mission, that was his goal and you can tell that he was coming out in the Finals to show like, 'Oh no y'all forgot, regular season and playoff Steph is for real, well so is Finals Steph Curry.'"

Steph Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in the Finals against the Boston Celtics. He was on fire from the tip-off in Game 1 and was locked into the goal of winning the championship.

Many had their doubts if he would be able to get the better of the resolute Boston Celtics defense. However, he stepped up to the challenge and made things very difficult for Ime Udoka's men.

He was all guns blazing throughout the series, except for Game 5, where he scored only 16 points and failed to convert from beyond the arc. However, Carter believed that Curry would bounce back stronger in Game 6 as he couldn't let the series slip off from there.

"He had the bad game and I recently said Golden State in 7, but after Game 5, I thought they were gonna close it out because of his bad game and because of what he wanted to accomplish and then hearing how Steve Kerr and Iggy and basically the organisation, but the lockerroom wanted to win it for Steph."

Having won his fourth NBA championship, he is now tied with LeBron James as the active superstar with the most rings. At 34, Steph Curry has a lot left in his tank. He would certainly be looking to compete for a few more championships before he calls it quits on his illustrious career.

Is Steph Curry the best point guard in the NBA?

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Steph Curry only needed to win the Finals MVP trophy to unlock all the major achievements in his career. Having done that, the 34-year-old now has one of the best resumes in basketball.

However, there are still questions if he is the best point guard in NBA history.

Some of the greatest players like Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson played in the position. Certainly, if you look at Steph's resume, he does have accolades similar to them. However, his playing style is quite different to theirs.

The 34-year-old can move without the ball and that is where is most lethal. Undoubtedly, his handles are elite and over the years he has grown to be a great passer, but his greatest strength is his shooting.

A lot of the Warriors players are involved in trying to get him open looks. He can shoot through traffic, but Steve Kerr runs tons of pick and rolls for him.

A lot of his success has come because of that. However, with this, he cannot be considered a conventional point guard. All that said, there is no denying that he is a great player when he is on the court. He has inspired a lot of small players to make their way into basketball, which is why he is an icon in the sport.

