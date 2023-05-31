"Ohh you drivin, drivin"- When Jimmy Butler was scared to death after he took a ride with F1 star Lando Norris

Jimmy Butler's impressive performance en route to the NBA Finals has captivated basketball fans around the world. Meanwhile, due to the increased interest in the Miami Heat star, several of his old videos have begun to recirculate on social media.

One of the funnier, more wholesome videos is that of Jimmy Butler experiencing a race car being driven by professional racer Lando Norris. In the video, the star of the 2023 NBA playoffs can be seen clinging onto the roll cage as he panics while the car takes turns at speed.

"Relax! Relax! You're going to fast," Butler can be hear saying. "My head, oh my God. Oh, you're drivin' drivin'. Oh, my stomach fittin' to fall out my a**. I'm cool when we're going straight, when you start doing all of this here, you lost me. I need to throw up - it's coming. Oh, naw, naw, naw, let me out."

Butler, 33, has a reputation for being a fierce competitor. However, throughout his time with the Miami Heat, we have continually seen a lighter side to him that is often incredibly humorous.

Videos from press conferences, preseason interviews, and the NBA Bubble have all shone a light on Butler's personality, all of which have further enhanced his reputation as one of the most popular players in the NBA now.

Of course, it also helps that Butler is seen as a true competitor who raises his game to new levels when the chips are down. Basketball fans also love a star who can compete at the highest level under pressure.

Jimmy Butler praises the Boston Celtics

On May 29, the Miami Heat secured their spot in the 2023 NBA Finals, courtesy of a game seven victory over the Boston Celtics. When speaking to the media following the game, Jimmy Butler discussed a wild Eastern Conference Finals series that saw both teams win three straight games leading up to Miami's final win of the series.

“I’m not going to say losing three in a row is part of the Heat culture that we like to talk about because we don’t play to lose. We don’t want to lose," Butler said. "They’re an incredible team over there and they will be for a while."

During the series against the Boston Celtics, Jimmy Butler produced averages of 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 42% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range.

Now, as the Miami Heat turn their attention toward their NBA Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Jimmy Butler sits a potential seven games away from lifting the first NBA championship of his career. However, given the Denver Nuggets' depth and star talent, the final playoff series of 2023 projects to be a true battle.

Nikola Jokic will be the superstar on the other side of the court and is currently being discussed as the best player in the NBA. As such, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are going to have their work cut out for them. Yet, the Miami Heat are a team that likes to play with their backs against the wall, so there's no telling which team will eventually come out of the series victorious.

