“Ok Giannis in Warriors” - Fans react as Bucks coach Doc Rivers and Warriors’ sign-and-trade candidate share warm embrace 

On Friday, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers shared an embrace with Golden State Warriors' sign-and-trade candidate Jonathan Kuminga. The duo was spotted attending a WNBA game at Chase Center, and their interaction had NBA fans buzzing. Many believed the warm gesture was a sign that Giannis Antetokounmpo could move to the Bay Area this offseason.
CBS Sports' Bay Area reporter Matt Lively shared the clip of Rivers and Kuminga on X/Twitter, as they attended a Golden State Valkyries game. The former Celtics coach was spotted keenly hugging the forward.
"Joe Lacob has Jonathan Kuminga sitting next to him at the Golden State Valkyries game. Doc Rivers was very excited to see Kuminga.," he wrote.
Fans soon reacted to the interaction on social media, as many believe the "Greek Freak" could be on his way to the Bay Area:
"Ok Giannis in Warriors," one fan wrote.
"GIANNIS TO GOLDEN STATE CONFIRMED," another fan said.
"It's happening," another fan commented.
"Can someone find the last time Doc Rivers interacted with Kuminga in a public setting like this?" one fan added.
Although many were convinced that this interaction between Rivers, Kuminga and Lacob would lead to a potential trade between the Warriors and Bucks, few saw this as a normal conversation.
"Seeing Doc Rivers happy genuinely makes me mad," one fan wrote.
"He five the man and moved on lol. wtf are talking about very excited smh," a fan said.
Jonathan Kuminga will officially become a restricted free agent this offseason and is the most likely candidate for a sign-and-trade. With Antetokounmpo reportedly thinking of leaving Milwaukee, the Warriors could be an enticing proposition.
NBA insider reveals possible package for Warriors to sign Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo
With the Milwaukee Bucks exiting the playoffs for a third consecutive season, Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the franchise has been up for debate. The former MVP has been a huge asset for his team, but he could leave the team this off-season to better his chances of winning a second NBA crown.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes the Bay Area team could conjure up a package that includes young talents and future draft picks.
"Yes, there is a package that the Warriors could use," he said. "They have some future draft picks. They have interesting young players. Like last year, Brandon Podziemski was off limits. Who knows if that's going to be the case this year? But they can't win a bidding war."
However, he pointed out that Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade, and even if he did, the Bucks might not consider it since he has two years remaining on his contract.
