"Ok we’re forcing it now shams": NBA fans react to Shams Charania's latest report on Giannis Antetokounmpo still evaluating Bucks future

Shams Charania’s latest report on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has not gone down well with the fans. On Saturday’s episode of “Get Up,” Charania reiterated his report from mid-May and suggested that Antetokounmpo’s future with the Bucks still isn’t guaranteed.He mentioned hearing from sources that the Milwaukee star is still mulling over his future as he wants to play for the “right fit.”&quot;Sources tell me there's still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving,&quot; Charania said.Charania also mentioned that since his earlier report from May, the Bucks have gone to great lengths to ensure that Antetokounmpo stays put in Milwaukee.&quot;They went out and they stretched and waived Damian Lillard, $113 million dollars. They did that because they wanted to show Giannis that we're doing everything in our power to keep you here. But Giannis Antetokounmpo is the ultimate decider, whether he feels this roster is good enough.&quot;Fans attacked Charania for his comments on Saturday and expressed that they’ve grown tired of the Antetokounmpo saga.“Ok we’re forcing it now Shams,” One fan said.Another fan asked:Stakit @stakit_liveLINKWould Giannis really leave the Bucks?Said another fan:Clem @AC__32LINKYou’re telling me Jericho Sims and Gary Harris didn’t excite him to come back?Antetokounmpo's future has been widely discussed over the past couple of seasons, but all talk has ultimately ended with the forward staying with the Bucks. Still, Charania continues to report on the uncertainty of his future, much to the discomfort of fans.One fan said:Virgo_Kid @BeeShady_VirgoLINKAnybody miss woj? I sure do, This guy Shams reeks!!Said another fan:VegasCheesehead @Shady_JustinLINKShams needs to give it up it’s getting oldOne fan commented:Brats, Beers &amp; Bets @BratsBeersBetsLINKWoj reported the truth. Shams makes up headlines for clicks. I miss Woj.In the event of an exit, the Golden State Warriors are a possible landing spot for Giannis AntetokounmpoThe Golden State Warriors have long been setting themselves up to pursue a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, should he become available. The Dubs' interest in the Greek Freak has been widely reported since reports first broke out suggesting that Giannis is unhappy in Milwaukee.The 6-foot-11 forward made 67 appearances last season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting 60.1% from the field. While pairing him next to Stephen Curry would result in something special for the Warriors, many across the league doubt that the team has the assets required to trade for the two-time MVP. Many teams could offer the Bucks a much better package for Antetokounmp.