  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • "Ok we’re forcing it now shams": NBA fans react to Shams Charania's latest report on Giannis Antetokounmpo still evaluating Bucks future

"Ok we’re forcing it now shams": NBA fans react to Shams Charania's latest report on Giannis Antetokounmpo still evaluating Bucks future

By Sameer Khan
Published Aug 04, 2025 15:00 GMT
NBA fans react to Shams Charania
NBA fans react to Shams Charania's latest report on Giannis Antetokounmpo (Credits: Getty)

Shams Charania’s latest report on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has not gone down well with the fans. On Saturday’s episode of “Get Up,” Charania reiterated his report from mid-May and suggested that Antetokounmpo’s future with the Bucks still isn’t guaranteed.

Ad

He mentioned hearing from sources that the Milwaukee star is still mulling over his future as he wants to play for the “right fit.”

"Sources tell me there's still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving," Charania said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charania also mentioned that since his earlier report from May, the Bucks have gone to great lengths to ensure that Antetokounmpo stays put in Milwaukee.

"They went out and they stretched and waived Damian Lillard, $113 million dollars. They did that because they wanted to show Giannis that we're doing everything in our power to keep you here. But Giannis Antetokounmpo is the ultimate decider, whether he feels this roster is good enough."
Ad

Fans attacked Charania for his comments on Saturday and expressed that they’ve grown tired of the Antetokounmpo saga.

“Ok we’re forcing it now Shams,” One fan said.

Another fan asked:

Ad

Said another fan:

Ad

Antetokounmpo's future has been widely discussed over the past couple of seasons, but all talk has ultimately ended with the forward staying with the Bucks. Still, Charania continues to report on the uncertainty of his future, much to the discomfort of fans.

One fan said:

Ad

Said another fan:

Ad

One fan commented:

Ad

In the event of an exit, the Golden State Warriors are a possible landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Golden State Warriors have long been setting themselves up to pursue a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, should he become available. The Dubs' interest in the Greek Freak has been widely reported since reports first broke out suggesting that Giannis is unhappy in Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-11 forward made 67 appearances last season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting 60.1% from the field. While pairing him next to Stephen Curry would result in something special for the Warriors, many across the league doubt that the team has the assets required to trade for the two-time MVP. Many teams could offer the Bucks a much better package for Antetokounmp.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications