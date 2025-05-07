"Okay baby daddy": Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee super pumped as Warriors star steps up in style with 'Spash bro' heroics

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, couldn't contain her excitement after watching Golden State Warriors star pull off his inner "Splash Brother" heroics in the second-round playoff opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Dubs played most of the game without their superstar guard, Steph Curry.

Ad

Curry’s night was cut short after he left the court with a hamstring injury. He finished with 13 points, one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Many would have expected most of the scoring load to fall on Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield’s shoulders, but surprisingly, Draymond Green also rose to the occasion, knocking down 4 of 10 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors won the game 99-88. Green finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Renee, who has had quite a few busy days, seemed super pumped watching his performance. She was cheering on her husband at the Warriors' Game 7 in Houston on Sunday, and then jetted off to New York for the Met Gala after-party and celebrated with LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, on Monday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In an animated clip posted on Renee’s Instagram story, she can be seen screaming with delight as Draymond Green sinks a 3-pointer after a pass from Butler.

Ad

"Okay, baby daddy!" she exclaimed while watching it on TV.

Captioning the post, the actress and TV personality wrote "And now back in the Bay….semi’s” followed by: "Watching mi amorrr”

Hazel Renee IG (Credits: @lovehazelrenee)

Hazel Renee IG (Credits: @lovehazelrenee)

In a further picture on her Instagram feed, she shared a snap with Savannah James and April McDaniel from the Met Gala after-party. In another IG story, she reposted her friend Sabina’s post, with the caption reading:

Ad

“A Sunday to remember. Game 7 baby.”

Draymond Green details his stunned first reaction to Steph Curry’s injury

Speaking to the media after Game 1, Draymond Green detailed his state of mind upon realizing that Steph Curry was injured.

“I didn’t see what happened, and I also didn’t see that he had grabbed his hamstring," Green said. “I just saw him limping a bit. So I walked over to tell him, ‘Good pass,’ and he was kind of walking toward the locker room. I said, ‘You good?’ and he’s like, ‘I’ll be back,’ and just kept pushing.”

Ad

“They finally told us it was the hamstring, a little deflating, but we know he did a great job of helping us build a comfortable enough lead.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Green also heaped praise on Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield with a Batman and Robin analogy.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Thursday and Curry’s absence will be a cause for concern for a team fighting for another championship title. The Warriors need to find solutions and players will have the opportunity to take extra responsibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mervin LR Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.



Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.



Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.



In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.