"Okay baby daddy": Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee super pumped as Warriors star steps up in style with 'Spash bro' heroics

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, couldn't contain her excitement after watching Golden State Warriors star pull off his inner "Splash Brother" heroics in the second-round playoff opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Dubs played most of the game without their superstar guard, Steph Curry.
Curry’s night was cut short after he left the court with a hamstring injury. He finished with 13 points, one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Many would have expected most of the scoring load to fall on Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield’s shoulders, but surprisingly, Draymond Green also rose to the occasion, knocking down 4 of 10 from beyond the arc.
The Warriors won the game 99-88. Green finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Renee, who has had quite a few busy days, seemed super pumped watching his performance. She was cheering on her husband at the Warriors' Game 7 in Houston on Sunday, and then jetted off to New York for the Met Gala after-party and celebrated with LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, on Monday.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
In an animated clip posted on Renee’s Instagram story, she can be seen screaming with delight as Draymond Green sinks a 3-pointer after a pass from Butler.
"Okay, baby daddy!" she exclaimed while watching it on TV.
Captioning the post, the actress and TV personality wrote "And now back in the Bay….semi’s” followed by: "Watching mi amorrr”
In a further picture on her Instagram feed, she shared a snap with Savannah James and April McDaniel from the Met Gala after-party. In another IG story, she reposted her friend Sabina’s post, with the caption reading:
“A Sunday to remember. Game 7 baby.”
Draymond Green details his stunned first reaction to Steph Curry’s injury
Speaking to the media after Game 1, Draymond Green detailed his state of mind upon realizing that Steph Curry was injured.
“I didn’t see what happened, and I also didn’t see that he had grabbed his hamstring," Green said. “I just saw him limping a bit. So I walked over to tell him, ‘Good pass,’ and he was kind of walking toward the locker room. I said, ‘You good?’ and he’s like, ‘I’ll be back,’ and just kept pushing.”
“They finally told us it was the hamstring, a little deflating, but we know he did a great job of helping us build a comfortable enough lead.”
Green also heaped praise on Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield with a Batman and Robin analogy.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Thursday and Curry’s absence will be a cause for concern for a team fighting for another championship title. The Warriors need to find solutions and players will have the opportunity to take extra responsibility.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.