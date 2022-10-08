“Okay, Kawhi, you got defensive player, what do I need to do?” – Patrick Beverley admits he was frustrated after not receiving DPOY, says he'll continue the grind to establish his name in the league

Patrick Beverley has always been known as one of the most competitive players in the league. For someone who has battled for so long to extend his career in the NBA, Beverley has never shied away from a challenge.

It's part of the reason why the NBA veteran has become one of the most effective defensive players in the league. While Beverley has never been known for his play offensively, he continues to be an asset on every roster due to his ability to dominate defensively. Despite being one of the top guards defensively in the NBA, it's always been challenging for those players to receive the deserved recognition when it comes to awards.

That's just what Patrick Beverley wants to change. In a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Beverley spoke with the Warriors veteran forward about his desire to win an award moving forward. Beverley talked about how he's been trying to figure out everything he needs to do in order to potentially get more recognition as one of the top defenders in the league.

"Whatever I want that my title to be I have to back that up in order to back that up I mean I need something solid. What's solid? Awards. Awards that come from the NBA not just what I think, what other people think and okay cool okay first team got a couple second teams. Okay, Kawhi, you got defensive player. What do I need to do? You need to block more shots man okay and take more charges okay. So then last year, career high steals, top 10 charges, number one guard block shots. Don't make a fucking team. Now I'm angry you know what I'm saying so like so but it comes with it."

Patrick Beverley looks to make noise with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23

There's no denying that Los Angeles Lakers veteran Patrick Beverley will continue to be motivated when it comes to his play on the NBA court. The veteran guard has never lacked confidence, which is why he continues to be a valued asset on every NBA roster.

Beverley will be motivated to prove his worth, especially when it comes to being mentioned as one of the top defenders in the league. He will face another challenge as well, as the Los Angeles Lakers look to bounce back after finishing eleventh in the Western Conference last year.

