OKC Thunder 112-119 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James' triple-double helps the Purple and Gold win in overtime

LeBron James was on fire again for the LA Lakers who defeated the OKC Thunder 112-119 in overtime after a back-and-forth classic. Frank Voget's unit was without the services of Anthony Davis who sat out due to Achilles soreness. Alex Caruso was amiss too.
The OKC Thunder made the most of AD's absence and grabbed a whopping 15 offensive rebounds. They led the way for the majority of the game but the LA Lakers came up clutch in the closing moments of the game, including the extra period to record the win.
Shorthanded OKC Thunder take LA Lakers to the limit
OKC Thunder only had eight available players but still showcased more energy than the LA Lakers who had eight turnovers in the first quarter. Mark Daigneault's men weren't shooting the ball lights out but they created a ton of second-chance opportunities thanks to their hustle.
The LA Lakers did find their stride later in the game and LeBron James had more room to operate with Luguentz Dort going to the bench due to foul trouble in the first half. OKC Thunder still managed to hold on to a 60-56 lead at the half. Darius Bazley already had a double-double by then.
The Purple and Gold came out strong after the break and went on a 12-1 run to claim the lead. LeBron James was at the heart of it all yet again. But the Thunder found their rhythm again and went on a 16-2 run of their own to enter the fourth quarter with a commanding lead.
It was late in the game when the LA Lakers really upped their defensive game. OKC Thunder went 1-of-12 in the final moments of the fourth quarter and overtime as the hosts surged to eventually run away as the victors after being held in regulation.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander uplifts OKC Thunder again
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a phenomenal run for OKC Thunder this season. He led both teams in scoring with 29 points tonight while also recording 10 assists and seven rebounds. He made three clutch free throws to take the game to overtime.
Even though he wasn't particularly accurate from the field, Gilgeous-Alexander made several clutch plays and only fatigue could slow him down at the end.
LeBron James and Dennis Schroder get the job done for LA Lakers
LeBron James had his work cut out today with Anthony Davis out of the lineup. But like always, he rose to the occasion with a 28-point triple-double and played rugged defense towards the end.
LeBron was supported by Dennis Schroder, whose feisty defense helped slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander towards the end as the LA Lakers eventually escaped with a win. Kyle Kuzma also had himself a double-double. He protected the rim well and had two blocks.