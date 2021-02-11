OKC Thunder 113-114 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes after LeBron James sends game to overtime, seals win with incredible steal

The LA Lakers defeated the OKC Thunder 114-113 in overtime at Staples Center on Wednesday night. It was the Lakers' second straight overtime victory against the Thunder and their third overtime win in a row. The LA Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons 135-129 in double overtime on Saturday.

The OKC Thunder led by as many as 20 points in the first half before the LA Lakers eventually chipped away at the lead.

Check out the Twitter reactions to the exciting match between the OKC Thunder and the LA Lakers below:

OKC Thunder took command early against the LA Lakers

There was almost no defense from the LA Lakers in the first quarter, and Twitter users were incensed at the lack of focus on that end of the floor.

Lakers complaining their rim is slanted and they want the refs to check it.



Sooo... did that rim stop them from playing defense too? — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 11, 2021

Shannon Sharpe of "The Undisputed" was also up in arms during the first quarter. Sharpe is one of the most vocal LeBron James supporters in the media.

Lakers, y’all want to play any defense tonite or no, 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 11, 2021

There was also a conspiracy theory presented by Lakers Nation as to why the Lakers were playing defense so poorly.

Alright I got it...the Lakers are trying to guarantee AD wins DPOY this year by playing the worst defense imaginable when he sits out pic.twitter.com/qDuKYmcvKs — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 11, 2021

Bad foul but great 1st qrt for OKC on both sides. Thunder lead 37-23 after the first 12 mins — Welcome To Loud City (@WTLC) February 11, 2021

LeBron James and the LA Lakers woke up and slowly broke through

The OKC Thunder used any and every means possible to stop LeBron James from scoring. This defensive stance from the Thunder's Luguentz Dort is probably going to be a meme pretty soon.

Dort wanted to stop LeBron at all costs 👀 pic.twitter.com/9cj957CfNr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2021

Just when Laker Nation thought the game was over, LA set up LeBron James for the three that tied it at 105-all. The clutch three from James sent the game into overtime.

Twitter exploded with praises for LeBron James from here on!

A big-time clutch 3 from @KingJames, then a stop, is what got the Lakers to OT this time.



LeBron has played 36 minutes, meaning he’ll likely get to 41 for the evening, after playing 43 on Monday and 46 on Saturday. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 11, 2021

LeBron saving the Lakers once again. What’s new? 😂 pic.twitter.com/8V2mieYwCG — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) February 11, 2021

It’s silly how people say LeBron isn’t clutch. LeBron is Top 2 most clutches ever in NBA history. — Deuce (@DeuceThomas) February 11, 2021

LEBRON SENDS IT TO OTpic.twitter.com/R5caFGKD90 — GSW Revenge 🏆 (@LookattCurryMan) February 11, 2021

Wow. They just won’t roll over. How can LeBron keep playing at this level for this many minutes?! He’s earning that MVP. pic.twitter.com/Xbb24D4JxQ — Jake Lee (@JakeRexLee) February 11, 2021

Silver Screen and Roll shared this interesting take on how much LeBron James has played in the last three games. Comparing this Thunder team to the Golden State Warriors is just hilarious!

In overtime, the OKC Thunder and the LA Lakers exchanged basket after basket, with neither team giving way.

LeBron James hasn’t played this much in a three-game span since the 2018 NBA Finals. The Thunder are the new Warriors. — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) February 11, 2021

With the Lakers ahead by just one point with only 4.3 seconds remaining, James made a game-winning defensive play that prevented the OKC Thunder from getting a clean look at the basket. The steal took precious seconds away from the Thunder, who couldn't set up a proper play.

After playing in so many overtime games, the Lakers opted to give LeBron James some rest from speaking to reporters. He earned it.

Lakers say LeBron will not be speaking postgame tonight. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 11, 2021

Let's get a live look at LeBron James leaving Staples Center right now after Another OT: pic.twitter.com/su69Fae1pY — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) February 11, 2021

Fans also recognized how tiring the past three games have been for the LA Lakers.

It certainly looks like this is what both the players and fans need to do following a tiring week of basketball:

All of Lakers nation after 3 straight OT games pic.twitter.com/ZOYj60qlPU — #KingWatchLA (@KingWatchLA) February 11, 2021

We'd all love some Lakers blowout wins but hey, they keep winning so whatever. pic.twitter.com/xH0f0LRlb1 — Gary Kester (@garykester) February 11, 2021

The OKC Thunder had given the LA Lakers their best, but the home team just made a couple more winning plays than they did.

Plus, the Lakers have LeBron James on their side, which made up for many of their lapses in play. James finished with 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

