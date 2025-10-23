OKC Thunder Injury Report: Alex Caruso Out, Latest on Jalen Williams as 8 players on Injury List Ahead of Showdown vs Pacers (Oct. 23)

The OKC Thunder are rocked by injuries ahead of their game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Alex Caruso and Jalen Williams are ruled out, with as many as eight players appearing on the team's injury report on the eve of the game. Caruso entered the NBA's concussion protocol after featuring in OKC's season opener against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.The two-time NBA champion delivered a fantastic all-round performance in the Thunder's nerve-jangling 125-124 double overtime victory. The defensive stalwart scored eight points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out three assists, recorded two steals and one block. He shot 3 of 9 from the floor, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range.Caruso will join Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber on the sidelines. Jalen Williams remains sidelined with a wrist injury, while Isaiah Joe continues to nurse a knee contusion. Kenrich Williams is still recovering from his knee issue, Topic is out following testicular surgery and Sorber remains unavailable due to a torn ACL.Cason Wallace and Lu Dort were named on the injury report after both played in the team's opening night game. Wallace is listed as questionable with a knee sprain, while Dort's ankle sprain has put his availability for the Pacers in question.Wallace and Dort both started for OKC in the last game. The duo played heavy minutes, as Wallace clocked 42 minutes and Dort played 45 minutes. Their final status will be officially confirmed an hour before tip-off.How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers?The OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers game will take place on Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).The Thunder vs. Pacers game will be broadcast live on ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo.