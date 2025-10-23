  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Oklahoma City Thunder
  • OKC Thunder Injury Report: Alex Caruso Out, Latest on Jalen Williams as 8 players on Injury List Ahead of Showdown vs Pacers (Oct. 23)

OKC Thunder Injury Report: Alex Caruso Out, Latest on Jalen Williams as 8 players on Injury List Ahead of Showdown vs Pacers (Oct. 23)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:38 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
OKC Thunder Injury Report: Alex Caruso Out, Latest on Jalen Williams as 8 players on Injury List Ahead of Showdown vs Pacers (Oct. 23). (Image Source: Imagn)

The OKC Thunder are rocked by injuries ahead of their game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Alex Caruso and Jalen Williams are ruled out, with as many as eight players appearing on the team's injury report on the eve of the game. Caruso entered the NBA's concussion protocol after featuring in OKC's season opener against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Ad

The two-time NBA champion delivered a fantastic all-round performance in the Thunder's nerve-jangling 125-124 double overtime victory. The defensive stalwart scored eight points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out three assists, recorded two steals and one block. He shot 3 of 9 from the floor, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Caruso will join Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber on the sidelines. Jalen Williams remains sidelined with a wrist injury, while Isaiah Joe continues to nurse a knee contusion. Kenrich Williams is still recovering from his knee issue, Topic is out following testicular surgery and Sorber remains unavailable due to a torn ACL.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cason Wallace and Lu Dort were named on the injury report after both played in the team's opening night game. Wallace is listed as questionable with a knee sprain, while Dort's ankle sprain has put his availability for the Pacers in question.

Ad
Ad

Wallace and Dort both started for OKC in the last game. The duo played heavy minutes, as Wallace clocked 42 minutes and Dort played 45 minutes. Their final status will be officially confirmed an hour before tip-off.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers?

The OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers game will take place on Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Thunder vs. Pacers game will be broadcast live on ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications