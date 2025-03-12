OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 12 | 2024-25 NBA season

The defending NBA champions are getting ready to host a potential NBA Finals opponent. Joe Mazzulla's Boston Celtics (47-18) will put a five-game winning streak on the line when they host the OKC Thunder (53-12) at TD Garden as 3.5-point favorites.

The Thunder have had the best record in the Western Conference for most of the season. They will look to bounce back after the Denver Nuggets ended a seven-game winning streak of their own on Monday.

They've only lost back-to-back games once this season, and it happened back in November.

This matchup will feature the seventh-best scoring team in the league (Celtics, 116.9 points per game) against the fourth-best (Thunder, 119.7 points per game). They also rank No. 1 and No. 2 in turnovers per game (11.8 for the Thunder, 11.9 for the Celtics).

This game will have a playoff-like atmosphere, knowing that they're the odds-on favorites to represent their respective conferences in the NBA Finals this season.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports

Thunder injury report for Wednesday

The Thunder will be without Jalen Williams, who has been ruled out with a hip injury. Ajay Mitchell will also be out as he continues to nurse a foot injury.

Last but not least, Nikola Topic will continue to be on the sidelines as expected. He was projected to miss his entire rookie season because of a knee injury.

Celtics injury report for Wednesday

The Boston Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis, who has been ruled out with an illness.

Jaylen Brown is currently listed as probable with a knee injury, while Jayson Tatum is deemed questionable with a knee ailment. Drew Peterson is listed as day-to-day, but he's expected to be available.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and depth chart

Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Alex Caruso SG Luguentz Dort

Isaiah Joe Cason Wallace SF Jalen Williams Alex Caruso Luguentz Dort PF Chet Holmgren Aaron Wiggins Jalen Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams

Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Derrick White Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard SG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Jaylen Brown SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Sam Hauser C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Where and how to watch OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics?

The matchup between the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics will take place on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The tip off is scheduled for 7:30 pm (ET).

Fans can live stream the game using the NBA League Pass or Fubo apps. It will also be broadcast on ESPN, NBCS, and FDSO.

