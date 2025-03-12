OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 12 | 2024-25 NBA season

The defending NBA champions are getting ready to host a potential NBA Finals opponent. Joe Mazzulla's Boston Celtics (47-18) will put a five-game winning streak on the line when they host the OKC Thunder (53-12) at TD Garden as 3.5-point favorites.
The Thunder have had the best record in the Western Conference for most of the season. They will look to bounce back after the Denver Nuggets ended a seven-game winning streak of their own on Monday.
They've only lost back-to-back games once this season, and it happened back in November.
This matchup will feature the seventh-best scoring team in the league (Celtics, 116.9 points per game) against the fourth-best (Thunder, 119.7 points per game). They also rank No. 1 and No. 2 in turnovers per game (11.8 for the Thunder, 11.9 for the Celtics).
This game will have a playoff-like atmosphere, knowing that they're the odds-on favorites to represent their respective conferences in the NBA Finals this season.
OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports
Thunder injury report for Wednesday
The Thunder will be without Jalen Williams, who has been ruled out with a hip injury. Ajay Mitchell will also be out as he continues to nurse a foot injury.
Last but not least, Nikola Topic will continue to be on the sidelines as expected. He was projected to miss his entire rookie season because of a knee injury.
Celtics injury report for Wednesday
The Boston Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis, who has been ruled out with an illness.
Jaylen Brown is currently listed as probable with a knee injury, while Jayson Tatum is deemed questionable with a knee ailment. Drew Peterson is listed as day-to-day, but he's expected to be available.
OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and depth chart
Thunder starting lineup and depth chart
Celtics starting lineup and depth chart
Where and how to watch OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics?
The matchup between the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics will take place on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The tip off is scheduled for 7:30 pm (ET).
Fans can live stream the game using the NBA League Pass or Fubo apps. It will also be broadcast on ESPN, NBCS, and FDSO.
