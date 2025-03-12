  • home icon
  • OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 12 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Mar 12, 2025 14:04 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
The Celtics will look to make a stament vs. the Thunder (Credits: IMAGN)

The defending NBA champions are getting ready to host a potential NBA Finals opponent. Joe Mazzulla's Boston Celtics (47-18) will put a five-game winning streak on the line when they host the OKC Thunder (53-12) at TD Garden as 3.5-point favorites.

The Thunder have had the best record in the Western Conference for most of the season. They will look to bounce back after the Denver Nuggets ended a seven-game winning streak of their own on Monday.

They've only lost back-to-back games once this season, and it happened back in November.

This matchup will feature the seventh-best scoring team in the league (Celtics, 116.9 points per game) against the fourth-best (Thunder, 119.7 points per game). They also rank No. 1 and No. 2 in turnovers per game (11.8 for the Thunder, 11.9 for the Celtics).

also-read-trending Trending

This game will have a playoff-like atmosphere, knowing that they're the odds-on favorites to represent their respective conferences in the NBA Finals this season.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports

Thunder injury report for Wednesday

The Thunder will be without Jalen Williams, who has been ruled out with a hip injury. Ajay Mitchell will also be out as he continues to nurse a foot injury.

Last but not least, Nikola Topic will continue to be on the sidelines as expected. He was projected to miss his entire rookie season because of a knee injury.

Celtics injury report for Wednesday

The Boston Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis, who has been ruled out with an illness.

Jaylen Brown is currently listed as probable with a knee injury, while Jayson Tatum is deemed questionable with a knee ailment. Drew Peterson is listed as day-to-day, but he's expected to be available.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and depth chart

Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Position1st2nd3rd
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderCason WallaceAlex Caruso
SGLuguentz Dort
Isaiah JoeCason Wallace
SFJalen WilliamsAlex CarusoLuguentz Dort
PFChet HolmgrenAaron WigginsJalen Williams
CIsaiah Hartenstein Chet HolmgrenJaylin Williams
Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Position1st2nd3rd
PGDerrick WhiteJrue HolidayPayton Pritchard
SGJrue HolidayPayton PritchardJaylen Brown
SFJaylen BrownSam HauserJayson Tatum
PFJayson TatumAl HorfordSam Hauser
CKristaps PorzingisLuke KornetNeemias Queta
Where and how to watch OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics?

The matchup between the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics will take place on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The tip off is scheduled for 7:30 pm (ET).

Fans can live stream the game using the NBA League Pass or Fubo apps. It will also be broadcast on ESPN, NBCS, and FDSO.

