  • OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct 6 | 2025 NBA Preseason

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:11 GMT
The OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of five NBA preseason games scheduled on Monday. The classic Oklahoma vs Texas will be renewed in this game taking place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Thunder are coming off a 135-114 blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets in their preseason debut on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are looking to start their preseason on a positive note with a win over the defending NBA champions.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score

Thunder

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Brooks Barnhizer21010006:361-20-10-00
Ousmane Dieng30000006:361-21-20-00
Jaylin Williams31001005:231-41-40-0+4
Isaiah Joe32210005:231-21-10-0+4
Cason Wallace0 1 101005:080-10-00-0-6
Chris Youngblood0 0 100002:410-10-10-0+2
Malevy Leons02 000101:130-10-00-0-4
Mavericks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Cooper Flagg03201006:360-20-10-00
Anthony Davis53000005:232-31-10-0-4
Dereck Lively II21000003:551-20-00-0+2
Klay Thompson00000005:530-30-30-0-4
D'Angelo Russell01200105:230-20-20-0-4
Dwight Powell40000012:412-20-00-0-2
Jaden Hardy0 0 000101:130-10-00-0+4
PJ Washington0 1 001001:130-00-00-0+4
Max Christie0 0 100000:430-00-00-0+4
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
