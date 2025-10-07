OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct 6 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of five NBA preseason games scheduled on Monday. The classic Oklahoma vs Texas will be renewed in this game taking place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Thunder are coming off a 135-114 blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets in their preseason debut on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are looking to start their preseason on a positive note with a win over the defending NBA champions.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score

Thunder

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Brooks Barnhizer 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 6:36 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 Ousmane Dieng 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 6:36 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 Jaylin Williams 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 5:23 1-4 1-4 0-0 +4 Isaiah Joe 3 2 2 1 0 0 0 5:23 1-2 1-1 0-0 +4 Cason Wallace 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 5:08 0-1 0-0 0-0 -6 Chris Youngblood 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2:41 0-1 0-1 0-0 +2 Malevy Leons 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1:13 0-1 0-0 0-0 -4

Mavericks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Cooper Flagg 0 3 2 0 1 0 0 6:36 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 Anthony Davis 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 5:23 2-3 1-1 0-0 -4 Dereck Lively II 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3:55 1-2 0-0 0-0 +2 Klay Thompson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5:53 0-3 0-3 0-0 -4 D'Angelo Russell 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 5:23 0-2 0-2 0-0 -4 Dwight Powell 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 2:41 2-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Jaden Hardy 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1:13 0-1 0-0 0-0 +4 PJ Washington 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1:13 0-0 0-0 0-0 +4 Max Christie 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0:43 0-0 0-0 0-0 +4

