  OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 6 | 2025 NBA Preseason

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 6 | 2025 NBA Preseason

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:15 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
The OKC Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks faced in a preseason game on Monday (Image source: Imagn)

The OKC Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks faced in a preseason game on Monday at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.

OKC is on a second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 135-114 in its preseason opener on Sunday. On the other hand, Monday's game was Dallas' preseason opener.

Fans got a first look of 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg alongside Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and offseason acquisition D'Angelo Russell. On the flip side, the reigning champions sat out 12 of their 21-man training camp roster, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PLAYERMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS+/-
Brooks Barnhizer8:081250010000022010002-3
Ousmane Dieng7:39125012501250000000004-3
Jaylin Williams9:4415201520000011001003-2
Isaiah Joe6:131250111000000222100036
Cason Wallace10:322633.3020000022101014-15
Chris Youngblood7:12050040000000100010-7
Malevy Leons5:47010000000112000110-15
Jazian Gortman2:411250000000011000032-6
Zack Austin2:04000000221002020000120
Luguentz DortDNP---------
Isaiah HartensteinDNP---------
Chet HolmgrenDNP---------
Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PLAYERMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS+/-
Cooper Flagg6:36:00020010000033201000-1
Anthony Davis8:23:00245012500001451000051
Dereck Lively II6:55:0012500000001120000127
Klay Thompson5:53:00030030000000000000-4
D'Angelo Russell8:23:001333.31333.30000113001031
Dwight Powell5:0533100000111003140000172
Jaden Hardy3:370300100000110001108
P.J. Washington3:37010010441000110010048
Max Christie6:071333.30104410000010001613
Naji Marshall5:240000002210000000000210
Moussa CisseDNP---------
Matthew ClevelandDNP---------
Miles KellyDNP---------
Ryan NembhardDNP---------
Jeremiah Robinson-EarlDNP---------
OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks game summary

The Dallas Mavericks had a 29-20 lead over the OKC Thunder at the end of the opening quarter. Dwight Powell had seven points and four rebounds off the bench to lead Dallas.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

