OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 6 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The OKC Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks faced in a preseason game on Monday at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.

OKC is on a second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 135-114 in its preseason opener on Sunday. On the other hand, Monday's game was Dallas' preseason opener.

Fans got a first look of 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg alongside Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and offseason acquisition D'Angelo Russell. On the flip side, the reigning champions sat out 12 of their 21-man training camp roster, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PLAYER MIN FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS +/- Brooks Barnhizer 8:08 1 2 50 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 -3 Ousmane Dieng 7:39 1 2 50 1 2 50 1 2 50 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 -3 Jaylin Williams 9:44 1 5 20 1 5 20 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 3 -2 Isaiah Joe 6:13 1 2 50 1 1 100 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 1 0 0 0 3 6 Cason Wallace 10:32 2 6 33.3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 0 1 0 1 4 -15 Chris Youngblood 7:12 0 5 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 -7 Malevy Leons 5:47 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 -15 Jazian Gortman 2:41 1 2 50 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 2 -6 Zack Austin 2:04 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Luguentz Dort DNP - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Hartenstein DNP - - - - - - - - - Chet Holmgren DNP - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PLAYER MIN FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS +/- Cooper Flagg 6:36:00 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 -1 Anthony Davis 8:23:00 2 4 50 1 2 50 0 0 0 1 4 5 1 0 0 0 0 5 1 Dereck Lively II 6:55:00 1 2 50 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 7 Klay Thompson 5:53:00 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -4 D'Angelo Russell 8:23:00 1 3 33.3 1 3 33.3 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 1 0 3 1 Dwight Powell 5:05 3 3 100 0 0 0 1 1 100 3 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 7 2 Jaden Hardy 3:37 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 8 P.J. Washington 3:37 0 1 0 0 1 0 4 4 100 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 4 8 Max Christie 6:07 1 3 33.3 0 1 0 4 4 100 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 13 Naji Marshall 5:24 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 Moussa Cisse DNP - - - - - - - - - Matthew Cleveland DNP - - - - - - - - - Miles Kelly DNP - - - - - - - - - Ryan Nembhard DNP - - - - - - - - - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl DNP - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks game summary

The Dallas Mavericks had a 29-20 lead over the OKC Thunder at the end of the opening quarter. Dwight Powell had seven points and four rebounds off the bench to lead Dallas.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

