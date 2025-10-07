OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 6 | 2025 NBA Preseason
The OKC Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks faced in a preseason game on Monday at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.
OKC is on a second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 135-114 in its preseason opener on Sunday. On the other hand, Monday's game was Dallas' preseason opener.
Fans got a first look of 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg alongside Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and offseason acquisition D'Angelo Russell. On the flip side, the reigning champions sat out 12 of their 21-man training camp roster, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score
OKC Thunder player stats and box score
PLAYER
MIN
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
+/-
Brooks Barnhizer
8:08
1
2
50
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
2
-3
Ousmane Dieng
7:39
1
2
50
1
2
50
1
2
50
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
-3
Jaylin Williams
9:44
1
5
20
1
5
20
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
3
-2
Isaiah Joe
6:13
1
2
50
1
1
100
0
0
0
0
2
2
2
1
0
0
0
3
6
Cason Wallace
10:32
2
6
33.3
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
1
0
1
0
1
4
-15
Chris Youngblood
7:12
0
5
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
-7
Malevy Leons
5:47
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
1
1
0
-15
Jazian Gortman
2:41
1
2
50
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
3
2
-6
Zack Austin
2:04
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
100
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
Luguentz Dort
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Isaiah Hartenstein
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chet Holmgren
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score
PLAYER
MIN
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
+/-
Cooper Flagg
6:36:00
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
3
2
0
1
0
0
0
-1
Anthony Davis
8:23:00
2
4
50
1
2
50
0
0
0
1
4
5
1
0
0
0
0
5
1
Dereck Lively II
6:55:00
1
2
50
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
2
7
Klay Thompson
5:53:00
0
3
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-4
D'Angelo Russell
8:23:00
1
3
33.3
1
3
33.3
0
0
0
0
1
1
3
0
0
1
0
3
1
Dwight Powell
5:05
3
3
100
0
0
0
1
1
100
3
1
4
0
0
0
0
1
7
2
Jaden Hardy
3:37
0
3
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
8
P.J. Washington
3:37
0
1
0
0
1
0
4
4
100
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
4
8
Max Christie
6:07
1
3
33.3
0
1
0
4
4
100
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
6
13
Naji Marshall
5:24
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
100
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
10
Moussa Cisse
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Matthew Cleveland
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Miles Kelly
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ryan Nembhard
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks game summary
The Dallas Mavericks had a 29-20 lead over the OKC Thunder at the end of the opening quarter. Dwight Powell had seven points and four rebounds off the bench to lead Dallas.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
