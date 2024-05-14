OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 13 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

After hanging on to eke out a 105-101 win two nights ago, the Dallas Mavericks try to make it three in a row against the OKC Thunder on Monday. Another win by the Mavericks will give them a 3-1 stranglehold on the series and be on the cusp of the Western Conference Finals. Luka Doncic, who was cleared to play, along with Kyrie Irving will lead the hosts’ goal of defending home court again.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- C. Holmgren 7 1 0 0 3 Jal. Williams 7 4 3 3 0 S. Gilgeous-Alexander 12 3 0 0 0 J. Giddey 5 0 1 1 0 L. Dort 6 4 0 0 0 Jay. Williams 0 1 2 0 0 K. Williams 0 2 1 0 0 I. Joe 0 1 0 0 0 A. Wiggins 6 1 0 0 0 C. Wallace 0 0 0 0 0 L. Waters III - - - - - - - - - - O. Dieng - - - - - - - - - - G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 11 4 0 0 0 D. Jones Jr. 7 2 1 0 3 D. Gafford 7 3 0 0 2 K. Irving 4 1 7 0 0 L. Doncic 12 8 2 2 0 T. Hardaway Jr. 3 2 1 0 0 D. Lively II 2 1 2 0 4 J. Green 3 1 1 0 0 D. Exum 5 0 1 0 0 M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - A.J. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - J. Hardy - - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Game Summary

Game 4 of the OKC Thunder versus Dallas Mavericks showdown began as a defensive battle. Both teams found it hard to get going on offense until Dallas opened up the game a little midway through the quarter. From a 6-7 score, the hosts sprinted to a 22-8 advantage with four minutes to go in the said period.

The Thunder managed to regroup to inch closer to the Mavericks. Dallas took a 30-20 lead after the first 12 minutes passed.

The OKC Thunder had a strong start in the second quarter to cut the Dallas Mavericks' lead to 40-33. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, however, helped the Mavericks to an impressive finishing kick before the halftime break started. Dallas had a 54-43 advantage with the second half still to be played.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic 3-pointers tonight

The OKC Thunder went 1-for-11 from deep in the first half with the only successful basket coming from Josh Giddey, who had a 1-for-2 line. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempted just once from the same distance and went wide left.

Like "SGA," Kyrie Irving didn't have a good night from that range, missing the only shot he took. Luka Doncic fared a bit better, sinking two of his six tries from that distance.