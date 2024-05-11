OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3 (May 11)

After stealing home-court advantage in the series against the OKC Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping to get a leg up on their opponents. Dallas bounced back from an embarrassing 117-95 loss in the series opener to take the rematch 119-110. The Mavs, though, could be without Luka Doncic who added ankle soreness to a right sprained knee to his list of injuries.

The Thunder had a solid game and could have kept the Mavericks from leaving OKC with a win. But, Dallas showed poise that Oklahoma did not see against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs. The Thunder will have to adjust and try to steel their nerves better versus their playoff-hardened opponents.

The moneyline for the OKC Thunder is +130 while it is -155 for the Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma is a +3.0 underdog while Dallas is conversely a -3.0 favorite. Team odds, however, aren’t the only lines fans can put their money on. There are player props that might spice up their viewing experience.

Top 10 player props for OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks, Game 3

No. 10 - Jalen Williams to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-109)

OKC Thunder forward Jalen Williams isn’t an aggressive shooter from deep but he has maximized his opportunities from deep. He is averaging two 3-pointers in the series against the Dallas Mavericks and will likely stay on that trend in Game 3.

No. 9 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (+115)

Like “J-Dub,” Oklahoma’s MVP candidate isn’t a volume shooter from long range but has been efficient versus Dallas. “SGA” had a rough shooting night in the first round but has improved, making 42.9% of his trifectas on roughly 1.5 3-pointers. He will have more than enough opportunities as the Mavericks have been giving him that shot and get over this prop on Saturday.

No. 8 - Kyrie Irving to go Under 3.5 3-pointers (-174)

The OKC Thunder have pesky and hard-nosed defenders assigned to make life tough for Kyrie Irving. “Uncle Drew” is averaging just 1.5 3-pointers in the series, making it likely he will not go over three triples in Game 3 for the Dallas Mavericks.

No. 7 - Luka Doncic to go Under 3.5 3-pointers (-118)

Luka Doncic broke out of a shooting slump from deep in the entire playoffs in Game 2 against the OKC Thunder. He made 5-for-8 shots after sinking just one of eight tries in the series opener. “Luka Legend,” though, is playing through another injury and has another rough night from rainbow distance.

No. 6 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go Over 12.5 for Rebs+Asts (-125)

“SGA” is averaging nearly a triple-double for the OKC Thunder against the Dallas Mavericks. Besides his usual scoring prowess, he is also contributing with 10.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game in the series. The Canadian is likely topping 12.5 combined for assists and rebounds in Game 3.

No. 5 - Luka Doncic to go Under 19.5 for Rebs+Asts (-105)

“Luka Magic” is clearly not playing at full throttle due to a right knee sprain. He also suffered another ankle problem that nearly forced him to an early exit in Game 2. If he is cleared to play, he will not be 100% and might struggle with his rebounding. Doncic’s injuries might prevent him from getting over 19.5 for rebounds and assists on Saturday.

No. 4 - Kyrie Irving to go Over 2.5 for Stls+Blks (+135)

Kyrie Irving’s offense has stuttered against the OKC Thunder’s elite defense. Irving’s scoring has gone down but he is also stepping up on the other end of the floor. “Uncle Drew” could top 2.5 for steals and blocks combined on Saturday for the Dallas Mavericks.

No. 3 - Kyrie Irving to go Over 22.5 points (-110)

The Dallas Mavericks won Game 2 despite Irving scoring just nine points because P.J. Washington had the best game of his NBA career. Washington might not have the same form in scoring the ball, making it crucial for “Uncle Drew” to put up points. Irving is averaging just 14.5 points versus the Thunder but he could easily top his points prop in Game 3.

No. 2 - Luka Doncic to go Over 30.5 points (-106)

Luka Doncic is injured and might have another rough night from deep but he can score in other ways. The NBA’s leading scorer could top 30 points for the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday against the OKC Thunder.

No. 1 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go Over 29.5 points(-106)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the most impressive scorer in the Mavericks-Thunder series. He isn’t an aggressive shooter from deep but he has an unorthodox style that has given Dallas problems. “SGA” had 33 points in Game 2 and might still be in that vein for the next matchup and top his points prop.