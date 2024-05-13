OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4 (May 13)

The OKC Thunder are under pressure to avoid going down 3-1 against the Dallas Mavericks in their best-of-seven series at the 2024 NBA Western Conference playoffs. After winning the past two games, the Mavs should look to capitalize on the momentum as they host Game 4 at the American Airlines Center.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs more help from his teammates as tries and beat Dallas featuring Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Thunder need Chet Holmgren to step and Josh Giddey to get going offensively.

On the other side, P.J. Washington was a huge factor in the Game 3 win, as he tallied 27 points.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Top 10 player props for Game 4

1) Luka Doncic, 3-pointers - Over 2.5 (-165)

This is tricky since after the first three games of this series, Luka Doncic has only made three triples once and it was in Game 2. However, this should be just a slump and in a big Game 4, he should attempt at least eight 3-points and make three of them for the Dallas Mavericks.

2) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Blocks - Under 1.5 (-175)

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander focused more on scoring and keeping his team afloat, him blocking shots should not be a priority. However, in Game 3, he had five for the OKC Thunder but that was just a special case.

3) Lu Dort, Steals - Over 0.5 (-244)

The primary role of Lu Dort in this series for the OKC Thunder is to lock down Luka Doncic or whoever the ballhandler is. Just needing one steal, this should be an easy pick as he will get a lot of chances by guarding the Dallas Mavericks' primary ballhandlers.

4) Isaiah Joe, Blocks - Under 0.5 (-750)

An easy pick again. Not known much as a shot blocker and with limited minutes, the chances of Isaiah Joe of the OKC Thunder not having a block is more likely than out.

5) P.J. Washington, Steals - Under 0.5 (-189)

P.J. Washington is more focused on disturbing shots than steals. As it is not his priority, Washington's steals total should be under 0.5.

6) Dereck Lively II, Turnovers - Over 0.5 (-190)

The defense in the playoffs is at a different level and inexperienced rookies are more likely to commit turnovers. Having one mistake in this game should be inevitable for Dereck Lively II.

7) Chet Holmgren, Assists - Under 1.5 (-192)

The OKC Thunder center is more focused on scoring and protecting the rim. He might have a hard time finding multiple assists in Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks.

8) Lu Dort, Turnovers - Under 1.5 (-256)

In two of the last three games, Lou Dort has gone over the 1.5 turnover mark. He should learn and the chances for him getting under is high, as seen with the odds for Game 4.

9) Dereck Lively II, Assists - Over 0.5 (-165)

His role is to rebound and put back at the rim if he is near the dunker's spot. Dereck Lively II just needs to find a Dallas Mavericks teammate, like Tim Hardaway Jr. or Luka Doncic, for an open shot. This should be a good prop pick.

10) Tim Hardaway Jr., Blocks - Over 0.5 (-1600)

Mainly placed at the wing and not getting much inside the paint in the Dallas Mavericks system, Tim Hardaway Jr. won't be blocking shots soon against the OKC Thunder. He may have some steals but blocks are not a big part of his game.