OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box score for May 15 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 6

The Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder battled in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Thunder lead the series 3-2 and could advance to the conference finals with a win. They won the pivotal Game 5 112-105 on Tuesday. Should the Nuggets win, a Game 7 will be scheduled on Sunday at Paycom Center in OKC.

The winner of the OKC-Denver series will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West finals.

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

OKC Thunder

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jalen Williams 6 5 6 1 1 2 3-8 0-1 0-0 -2 Chet Holmgren 11 5 1 0 1 0 5-6 1-2 0-2 6 Isaiah Hartenstein 2 3 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 -3 Luguentz Dort 8 1 1 1 0 1 3-5 2-4 0-0 -3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 14 3 2 0 0 2 4-6 1-2 5-8 2 Alex Caruso 0 0 2 0 1 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 2 Carson Wallace 10 3 0 3 0 1 4-6 2-3 0-0 6 Jaylin Williams 8 4 2 1 0 0 3-5 1-2 1-2 2 Aaron Wiggins 2 0 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 5 Isaiah Joe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Ousmane Dieng DNP - - - - - - - - - Dillon Jones DNP - - - - - - - - - Ajay Mitchell DNP - - - - - - - - - Kenrich Williams DNP - - - - - - - - -

Denver Nuggets

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michael Porter Jr. 5 2 0 1 0 1 2-4 1-3 0-0 0 Aaron Gordon 5 3 5 1 0 0 2-5 1-3 0-0 5 Nikola Jokić 12 7 3 2 0 0 4-7 0-0 4-6 -1 Christian Braun 15 4 3 3 0 1 6-10 3-4 0-0 2 Jamal Murray 13 2 3 0 0 2 5-10 1-2 2-3 11 Julian Strawther 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -8 Russell Westbrook 4 1 0 0 0 3 1-3 0-1 2-4 -14 Peyton Watson 4 0 0 1 0 0 1-4 0-2 2-2 -10 DeAndre Jordan DNP - - - - - - - - - Jalen Pickett DNP - - - - - - - - - Zeke Nnaji DNP - - - - - - - - - Dario Šarić DNP - - - - - - - - - Vlatko Čančar DNP - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Denver Nuggets had a 31-28 lead over the OKC Thunder. Jamal Murray scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting.

OKC outscored Denver 33-27 in the second quarter. However, the Nuggets ended the period on a 12-3 run. OKC led 61-58 at the break. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14 points for the Thunder on 4-for-6 shooting. Chet Holmgren added 11 on 5-for-6 shooting, while Carson Wallace had 10 (4-for-5 shooting) off the bench.

Christian Braun had 15 points and four rebounds in the first half for the Nuggets. Murray added 13 points, while Nikola Jokic contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

