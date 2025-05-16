  • home icon
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box score for May 15 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 6

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 16, 2025 01:55 GMT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets - Game Six - Source: Getty
The Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder battled in Game 6 of their second-round series on Thursday (Image source: Getty)

The Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder battled in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Thunder lead the series 3-2 and could advance to the conference finals with a win. They won the pivotal Game 5 112-105 on Tuesday. Should the Nuggets win, a Game 7 will be scheduled on Sunday at Paycom Center in OKC.

The winner of the OKC-Denver series will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West finals.

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

OKC Thunder

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jalen Williams6561123-80-10-0-2
Chet Holmgren11510105-61-20-26
Isaiah Hartenstein2300011-10-00-0-3
Luguentz Dort8111013-52-40-0-3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander14320024-61-25-82
Alex Caruso0020110-20-10-02
Carson Wallace10303014-62-30-06
Jaylin Williams8421003-51-21-22
Aaron Wiggins2000011-20-10-05
Isaiah Joe0000000-10-10-00
Ousmane DiengDNP---------
Dillon JonesDNP---------
Ajay MitchellDNP---------
Kenrich WilliamsDNP---------
Denver Nuggets

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michael Porter Jr.5201012-41-30-00
Aaron Gordon5351002-51-30-05
Nikola Jokić12732004-70-04-6-1
Christian Braun15433016-103-40-02
Jamal Murray13230025-101-22-311
Julian Strawther0000000-10-10-0-8
Russell Westbrook4100031-30-12-4-14
Peyton Watson4001001-40-22-2-10
DeAndre JordanDNP---------
Jalen PickettDNP---------
Zeke NnajiDNP---------
Dario ŠarićDNP---------
Vlatko ČančarDNP---------
OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Denver Nuggets had a 31-28 lead over the OKC Thunder. Jamal Murray scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting.

OKC outscored Denver 33-27 in the second quarter. However, the Nuggets ended the period on a 12-3 run. OKC led 61-58 at the break. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14 points for the Thunder on 4-for-6 shooting. Chet Holmgren added 11 on 5-for-6 shooting, while Carson Wallace had 10 (4-for-5 shooting) off the bench.

Christian Braun had 15 points and four rebounds in the first half for the Nuggets. Murray added 13 points, while Nikola Jokic contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

