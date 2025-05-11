OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (May 11) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

  • home icon
By Arian Kashyap
Modified May 11, 2025 10:30 GMT
May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) defend on Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to level the series against the Denver Nuggets as they prepare for Game 4 at the Ball Arena. In the last game, the two teams went into overtime, where the Nuggets came out on top. The No.1 seed in the West will be looking to even the tie tonight as they return home in the next game.

After suffering a heavy 43-point defeat to the Thunder in Game 2, the Nuggets were determined to take the win at home on Friday. Suffering a slow start, the Colorado team was behind at the break. However, they rallied back into the game in the second half and forced overtime, where they snatched the victory with a solid defensive performance.

The Oklahoma City Thunder scored a solitary basket in the extra period while the Nuggets recorded 11 points, putting the game to bed. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. were the biggest contributors for their team with 27 and 21 points, respectively. Starters, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic, joined in on the action too. The duo contributed 20 points each, with the latter also achieving a double-double by collecting 16 rebounds.

On the other hand, the Thunder's scoring chart was led by Jalen Williams, as he recorded 32 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds. MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammate Chet Holmgren also added to the tally with 18 points each.

Despite a solid team effort, the Thunder were unable to hold on to their first-half lead and will be looking to exact revenge tonight. With that said, Jokic and Co. will not be an easy opponent as they hope to take a two-game lead to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

The Oklahoma City Thunder have one player on the injury list, Nikola Topic. He has not played all season as he is out with a knee injury.

Denver Nuggets injury report

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets will be without DaRon Holmes as he continues to recovers from an Achillies injury.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

OKC Thunder predicted starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarters2nd3rd
PGShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGLuguentz DortCason WallaceAjay Mitchell
SFJalen WilliamsAlex CarusoIsaiah Joe
PFChet HolmgrenJaylin WilliamsBranden Carlson
CIsaiah HartensteinKenrich WilliamsOusmane Dieng
Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarters2nd3rd
PGJamal MurrayRussell Westbrook
SGChristian BraunJulian StrawtherJalen Pickett
SFMichael Porter Jr.Peyton WatsonSpencer Jones
PFAaron GordonZeke NnajiHunter Tyson
CNikola JokicDeAndre JordanDario Saric
