  • OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (Jan. 29) | 2024-25 NBA season

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (Jan. 29) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Jan 30, 2025 07:12 GMT
OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (Jan. 29) | 2024-25 NBA season - Image: Imagn

The Golden State Warriors secured a massive victory Wednesday night, toppling the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder 116-109, thanks to red-hot shooting performances from Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, who each knocked down five 3-pointers.

The Warriors erased a 14-point deficit to stun the Thunder, despite a monster 50-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA finished with 52 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Golden State outscored OKC by 17 in the second half and came up with key defensive stops down the stretch to slow the Thunder’s momentum.

Wiggins led the way for the Warriors with 27 points on 5-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Curry came alive in the second half, finishing with 21 points while hitting five of his 10 attempts from deep.

Gary Payton II (15 points, nine rebounds) and Kevon Looney (18 points) also played crucial roles, providing energy and hustle to help secure the win.

For OKC, Jalen Williams contributed 26 points and seven rebounds, while Isaiah Joe added 17 points off the bench. Isaiah Hartenstein dominated the glass with 18 rebounds but struggled to convert inside, shooting just 2-for-10 from the field.

Below is the box score for the OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game.

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Luguentz Dort35:464622825.0040.0000.0511014-9
Jalen Williams34:182672122646.22633.3020.0252114-18
Isaiah Hartenstein30:58418621020.0010.0000.06120112-8
Cason Wallace25:552321520.0030.0000.0123122-8
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander39:065234162955.22633.3182185.70310341
Jaylin Williams14:28262040.0040.0221001500012
Aaron Wiggins14:082211520.0040.0000.00200017
Isaiah Joe29:13172161154.551050.0000.01100112
Alex Caruso00:22000000.0000.0000.0000000-2
Kenrich Williams09:13010010.0010.0000.00110126
Ousmane Dieng06:33021000.0000.0000.0110010-8
TOTALS1096121409940.493923.1202580.01733831121-

Golden State Warriors player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Andrew Wiggins38:212742101758.85862.52366.713112114
Gary Payton II24:5815935771.4000.05510009104412
Quinten Post08:08000000.0000.0000.0000023-11
Buddy Hield15:155542633.31425.0000.00510107
Stephen Curry33:17211461540.051050.044100011002-2
Moses Moody16:545202825.0060.01250.02010105
Kevon Looney25:0918325771.4010.08988.903040314
Gui Santos19:103721333.3020.011100160024-12
Dennis Schröder25:499474850.01425.0020.02210233
Brandin Podziemski18:0811434666.71333.3221001300011
Kyle Anderson14:512331425.0000.0000.00302134
TOTALS1164930408149.4133834.2232882.1735671524-

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Game recap

The NBA’s Wednesday slate showcased an OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors showdown, featuring two Western Conference teams with a storied rivalry. They’ve already met twice this season, splitting the series — Golden State took the first matchup 127-116, while OKC answered with a 105-101 win in the rematch.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came out firing in the first quarter, dropping 21 points on a scorching 7-for-8 shooting. He single-handedly outscored the Warriors as the Thunder jumped to a 34-20 lead.

Golden State struggled offensively, hitting just six of 22 shots in the opening frame and going 1-for-12 from beyond the arc, while OKC shot 12-for-24.

The Warriors found their rhythm in the second quarter, outscoring the Thunder 28-24, capped by a halftime buzzer-beater from Andrew Wiggins.

Despite that, OKC maintained a 58-48 advantage at the break, with Gilgeous-Alexander upping his total to 31 points (a first-half career-high) on 9-for-13 shooting. Isaiah Joe provided a spark off the bench, drilling three triples and contributing 11 points.

For Golden State, Wiggins led the way with 15 points, while Kevon Looney chipped in 10 off the bench. Steph Curry struggled in the first half, managing just four points on 1-for-7 shooting.

The Warriors came out firing in the second half, clamping down on the Thunder’s offense. They outscored OKC 36-26 in the third quarter.

The Thunder attempted a late rally in the fourth, but clutch shots from the Warriors thwarted their comeback, allowing Golden State to outscore them by seven in the final frame.

हिन्दी