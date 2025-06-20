OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 19 | 2025 NBA Finals, Game 6

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 20, 2025 04:26 GMT
The Indiana Pacers crushed the OKC Thunder 108-90 in Game 6 on Thursday to level their NBA Finals series. Indiana dominated on defense, limiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams to 37 points after giving up 71 to the All-Star duo in Game 5.

The Pacers exploded from deep, making 15 of 42 3-pointers to overwhelm the suddenly porous Thunder defense. OKC shot 8-for-30 from behind the arc, highlighting the disparity between the two teams.

Tyrese Haliburton, who played through a calf injury, delivered 14 points with five assists. Indiana outscored Oklahoma by 25 points during Haliburton's 23 minutes on the floor.

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FG FT+/-
Chet Holmgren4600022-90-30-0-11
Jalen Williams16310036-130-44-5-40
Isaiah Hartenstein10411103-40-04-4-12
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander21420087-150-17-8-17
Luguentz Dort3400001-51-50-0-28
Jaylin Williams7511002-32-31-2+13
Dillon Jones4210012-20-00-0+9
Ousmane Dieng3000101-31-20-0+6
Kenrich Williams3300001-21-20-2+9
Alex Caruso0320110-20-10-0-33
Isaiah Joe11110013-42-33-3+12
Aaron Wiggins5 2 11131-41-42-2-3
Cason Wallace2 3 01001-40-10-0-3
Ajay Mitchell2 1 40021-40-10-0+13

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam161330116-141-33-3+13
Aaron Nesmith10231113-82-62-3+24
Myles Turner3410211-90-31-2+19
Andrew Nembhard17043015-73-54-4+19
Tyrese Haliburton14152015-123-71-1+25
James Johnson0000000-10-00-0-3
Obi Toppin20602016-124-74-6+8
Johnny Furphy0000010-00-00-0-8
Thomas Bryant4000001-21-21-2-10
Tony Bradley3200001-20-01-2+7
T.J. McConnell12964036-120-00-2+10
Bennedict Mathurin2412101-60-50-0-18
Ben Sheppard7502003-71-40-0-1
Isaiah JacksonDNP- --------

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game Summary

The Indiana Pacers hosted the OKC Thunder in Game 6 on Thursday in a win-or-go-home showdown. Three nights ago, Indiana lost 120-109 in Oklahoma to trail 3-2 in the NBA Finals. To add to their problems, Tyrese Haliburton entered the crucial matchup dealing with a calf injury.

The visiting team got off to a fast start and led 10-2 after the first four minutes. However, the Pacers responded with a 22-7 blast behind Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin and Andrew Nembhard to turn the game in their favor. OKC regained its composure and ended the quarter trailing 28-25.

The Pacers arguably had their best stretch in the NBA Finals in the second quarter. They dominated the Thunder 36-17 to carry a 64-42 lead at halftime.

Haliburton had eight points and three assists, while Siakam added six points and two assists. Indiana got a strong two-way performance from Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner to grab a stranglehold on the game.

OKC looked like it would turn the game around midway through the third quarter but the Pacers doused their opponents’ comeback bid. Ben Sheppard capped off another surge with a 26-footer at the buzzer, pushing Indiana’s lead to 90-60 entering the fourth quarter.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault raised the white flag and played the second-stringers to close out Game 6.

Game 7 will take place in OKC on Sunday.

