OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers player stats and box score (March 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

A major Western Conference showdown took place Sunday as the OKC Thunder traveled to face the LA Clippers. This matchup had the feel of a potential first-round playoff preview, with both teams coming in red-hot on matching five-game win streaks.

Below is the box score for the OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers game.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Alex Caruso 16:45 5 3 1 2 7 28.6 1 5 20.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 1 0 0 0 5 Luguentz Dort 13:18 5 3 0 2 4 50.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 1 0 2 4 Isaiah Hartenstein 15:12 10 7 3 5 7 71.4 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 5 1 2 2 1 11 Cason Wallace 13:35 5 1 0 2 4 50.0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 2 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 18:19 17 1 6 5 16 31.3 1 4 25.0 6 6 100 0 1 1 1 0 1 -1 Aaron Wiggins 13:50 9 0 1 4 6 66.7 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 Jaylin Williams 08:48 6 3 2 2 2 100 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 1 0 1 -5 Isaiah Joe 10:25 0 1 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kenrich Williams 09:48 0 1 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 TOTALS 57 23 14 22 48 45.8 7 20 35.0 6 6 100 3 17 4 5 4 10 -

LA Clippers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Norman Powell 15:26 5 3 0 2 8 25.0 1 5 20.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 0 0 1 2 -7 Kawhi Leonard 18:34 11 3 1 4 8 50.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 1 2 0 0 2 0 -6 Ivica Zubac 17:19 9 7 2 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 3 4 75.0 3 4 0 0 1 1 -5 Kris Dunn 12:36 4 2 0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 James Harden 17:01 7 4 4 1 6 16.7 0 1 0.0 5 5 100 1 3 0 1 2 0 3 Bogdan Bogdanović 09:47 0 1 2 0 3 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 -2 Derrick Jones Jr. 11:24 6 0 1 2 4 50.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 2 0 1 -7 Ben Simmons 06:41 6 4 0 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 3 0 0 2 1 -1 Nicolas Batum 03:10 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Amir Coffey 08:02 3 1 0 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 -12 TOTALS 51 31 10 18 44 40.9 4 14 28.6 11 13 84.6 7 18 2 3 8 6 -

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers: Game recap

The game opened as a tight battle, and with the score tied at 12, the Clippers took control, outscoring OKC 22-12 to finish the first quarter.

The Thunder, playing without starters Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, struggled to find rhythm offensively. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers with seven points each, with Harden also dishing out four assists.

The second quarter saw the Thunder’s suffocating defense come alive, holding the Clippers to just 17 points while putting up 33 of their own for a 57-51 lead.

At halftime, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 17 points, aided by Isaiah Hartenstein’s 10 points and seven boards. For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard had 11 points, and Ivica Zubac contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

