OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers player stats and box score (March 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

A major Western Conference showdown took place Sunday as the OKC Thunder traveled to face the LA Clippers. This matchup had the feel of a potential first-round playoff preview, with both teams coming in red-hot on matching five-game win streaks.
OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers: Game recap
The game opened as a tight battle, and with the score tied at 12, the Clippers took control, outscoring OKC 22-12 to finish the first quarter.
The Thunder, playing without starters Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, struggled to find rhythm offensively. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers with seven points each, with Harden also dishing out four assists.
The second quarter saw the Thunder’s suffocating defense come alive, holding the Clippers to just 17 points while putting up 33 of their own for a 57-51 lead.
At halftime, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 17 points, aided by Isaiah Hartenstein’s 10 points and seven boards. For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard had 11 points, and Ivica Zubac contributed nine points and seven rebounds.
