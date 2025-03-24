  • home icon
  OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers player stats and box score (March 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers player stats and box score (March 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 24, 2025 02:39 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Getty
OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers player stats and box score (March 23) | 2024-25 NBA season - Image source: Getty

A major Western Conference showdown took place Sunday as the OKC Thunder traveled to face the LA Clippers. This matchup had the feel of a potential first-round playoff preview, with both teams coming in red-hot on matching five-game win streaks.

Below is the box score for the OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers game.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Alex Caruso16:455312728.61520.0000.01210005
Luguentz Dort13:185302450.01333.3000.00301024
Isaiah Hartenstein15:1210735771.4000.0000.025122111
Cason Wallace13:355102450.011100000.00110024
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander18:19171651631.31425.066100011101-1
Aaron Wiggins13:509014666.71333.3000.00000131
Jaylin Williams08:486322210022100000.0030101-5
Isaiah Joe10:25010020.0020.0000.00100002
Kenrich Williams09:48011000.0000.0000.00100109
TOTALS572314224845.872035.06610031745410-
LA Clippers player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Norman Powell15:265302825.01520.0000.0120012-7
Kawhi Leonard18:3411314850.01250.022100120020-6
Ivica Zubac17:199723560.0000.03475.0340011-5
Kris Dunn12:364202450.0000.0000.00200011
James Harden17:017441616.7010.0551001301203
Bogdan Bogdanović09:47012030.0020.0000.0011000-2
Derrick Jones Jr.11:246012450.02366.7000.0000201-7
Ben Simmons06:416403475.0000.0000.0130021-1
Nicolas Batum03:10000000.0000.0000.00000006
Amir Coffey08:023101250.0010.01250.0011000-12
TOTALS513110184440.941428.6111384.67182386-
OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers: Game recap

The game opened as a tight battle, and with the score tied at 12, the Clippers took control, outscoring OKC 22-12 to finish the first quarter.

The Thunder, playing without starters Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, struggled to find rhythm offensively. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers with seven points each, with Harden also dishing out four assists.

The second quarter saw the Thunder’s suffocating defense come alive, holding the Clippers to just 17 points while putting up 33 of their own for a 57-51 lead.

At halftime, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 17 points, aided by Isaiah Hartenstein’s 10 points and seven boards. For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard had 11 points, and Ivica Zubac contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
