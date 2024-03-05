  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 4, 2024

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 4, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 05, 2024 04:41 GMT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores for March 4

The OKC Thunder and LA Lakers met for the fourth and final time this season on Monday. Oklahoma, which lost 112-105 on Jan. 15, hoped to get some payback to even the season series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams led Oklahoma’s charge against the Lakers.

The visitors had a quick start behind “SGA” and Josh Giddey. They raced to an early 21-11 advantage before the Lakers chased them down. Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura led LA’s run late in the first quarter to tie the game 25-25 leading into the next period.

It was the Lakers' turn to have a sizzling start when the second quarter rolled in. Oklahoma also missed several wide-open shots that allowed LA to take a 10-point lead. OKC, however, recovered just in time to keep the hosts within striking distance.

A late flurry by the LA Lakers led by LeBron James gave them a 52-43 advantage after the game's first 24 minutes. "King James," who went scoreless in the first quarter, had nine in the second.

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

OKC Thunder game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren741000
Jalen Williams021101
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1134212
Josh Giddey1031112
Lu Dort1222100
Gordon Hayward011000
Kenrich Williams000000
Bismack Biyombo000000
Mike Muscala010000
Isaiah Joe010010
Aaron Wiggins000000
Cason Wallace3 1 0300

LA Lakers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis952022
Rui Hachimura500001
LeBron James985102
D'Angelo Russell1042101
Austin Reaves1053104
Taurean Prince531010
Cam Reddish020000
Jaxson Hayes231111
Spencer Dinwiddie221011

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?