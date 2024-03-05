OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 4, 2024

The OKC Thunder and LA Lakers met for the fourth and final time this season on Monday. Oklahoma, which lost 112-105 on Jan. 15, hoped to get some payback to even the season series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams led Oklahoma’s charge against the Lakers.
The visitors had a quick start behind “SGA” and Josh Giddey. They raced to an early 21-11 advantage before the Lakers chased them down. Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura led LA’s run late in the first quarter to tie the game 25-25 leading into the next period.
It was the Lakers' turn to have a sizzling start when the second quarter rolled in. Oklahoma also missed several wide-open shots that allowed LA to take a 10-point lead. OKC, however, recovered just in time to keep the hosts within striking distance.
A late flurry by the LA Lakers led by LeBron James gave them a 52-43 advantage after the game's first 24 minutes. "King James," who went scoreless in the first quarter, had nine in the second.