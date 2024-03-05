OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 4, 2024

The OKC Thunder and LA Lakers met for the fourth and final time this season on Monday. Oklahoma, which lost 112-105 on Jan. 15, hoped to get some payback to even the season series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams led Oklahoma’s charge against the Lakers.

The visitors had a quick start behind “SGA” and Josh Giddey. They raced to an early 21-11 advantage before the Lakers chased them down. Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura led LA’s run late in the first quarter to tie the game 25-25 leading into the next period.

It was the Lakers' turn to have a sizzling start when the second quarter rolled in. Oklahoma also missed several wide-open shots that allowed LA to take a 10-point lead. OKC, however, recovered just in time to keep the hosts within striking distance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A late flurry by the LA Lakers led by LeBron James gave them a 52-43 advantage after the game's first 24 minutes. "King James," who went scoreless in the first quarter, had nine in the second.

Expand Tweet

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

OKC Thunder game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 7 4 1 0 0 0 Jalen Williams 0 2 1 1 0 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 11 3 4 2 1 2 Josh Giddey 10 3 1 1 1 2 Lu Dort 12 2 2 1 0 0 Gordon Hayward 0 1 1 0 0 0 Kenrich Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bismack Biyombo 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mike Muscala 0 1 0 0 0 0 Isaiah Joe 0 1 0 0 1 0 Aaron Wiggins 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cason Wallace 3 1 0 3 0 0

LA Lakers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 9 5 2 0 2 2 Rui Hachimura 5 0 0 0 0 1 LeBron James 9 8 5 1 0 2 D'Angelo Russell 10 4 2 1 0 1 Austin Reaves 10 5 3 1 0 4 Taurean Prince 5 3 1 0 1 0 Cam Reddish 0 2 0 0 0 0 Jaxson Hayes 2 3 1 1 1 1 Spencer Dinwiddie 2 2 1 0 1 1