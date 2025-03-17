  • home icon
  OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 16) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 17, 2025 03:25 GMT
OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score for Mar. 16 game. [photo: Imagn]

The OKC Thunder took on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. OKC, which beat the home team 125-96 in early February, will sweep the season series with another victory. The Thunder entered the game without Lu Dort and All-Star forward Jalen Williams.

Damian Lillard scattered seven points, while Gary Trent Jr. came off the bench to add five points in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up four points, three assists and two rebounds to help the Bucks to a 26-24 lead at the end of the period.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept the Thunder in the game with six points and four assists. Isaiah Hartenstein contributed six points and anchored OKC's defense.

Oklahoma dominated the second quarter 29-15 to lead 53-41 at halftime. Isaiah Joe, Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren provided the scoring punch for the Thunder. SGA got his teammates going with his playmaking, while OKCs' top-ranked defense bared its teeth to shackle the home team.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren1242
Kenrich Williams052
Isaiah Hartenstein1282
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1414
Cason Wallace440
Jaylin Williams0010
Dillon Jones020
Alex Caruso003
Isaiah Joe1131
Aaron Wiggins0 0 1
Adam Flagler- - --------
Ousmane Dieng- - -------
Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Taurean Prince201
Giannis Antetokounmpo755
Kyle Kuzma401
Brook Lopez200
Damian Lillard1300
Jericho Sims031
Gary Trent Jr.611
Kevin Porter Jr.530
AJ Green210
Pete Nance----------
Chris Livingston----------
Tyler Smith----------
Pat Connaughton- - --------
Andre Jackson Jr.- - --------
Ryan Rollins- - -------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
