OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 16) | 2024-25 NBA season

The OKC Thunder took on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. OKC, which beat the home team 125-96 in early February, will sweep the season series with another victory. The Thunder entered the game without Lu Dort and All-Star forward Jalen Williams.
Damian Lillard scattered seven points, while Gary Trent Jr. came off the bench to add five points in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up four points, three assists and two rebounds to help the Bucks to a 26-24 lead at the end of the period.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept the Thunder in the game with six points and four assists. Isaiah Hartenstein contributed six points and anchored OKC's defense.
Oklahoma dominated the second quarter 29-15 to lead 53-41 at halftime. Isaiah Joe, Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren provided the scoring punch for the Thunder. SGA got his teammates going with his playmaking, while OKCs' top-ranked defense bared its teeth to shackle the home team.
OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score
OKC Thunder player stats and box score
Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game
