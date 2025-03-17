OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 16) | 2024-25 NBA season

The OKC Thunder took on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. OKC, which beat the home team 125-96 in early February, will sweep the season series with another victory. The Thunder entered the game without Lu Dort and All-Star forward Jalen Williams.

Ad

Damian Lillard scattered seven points, while Gary Trent Jr. came off the bench to add five points in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up four points, three assists and two rebounds to help the Bucks to a 26-24 lead at the end of the period.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept the Thunder in the game with six points and four assists. Isaiah Hartenstein contributed six points and anchored OKC's defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Oklahoma dominated the second quarter 29-15 to lead 53-41 at halftime. Isaiah Joe, Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren provided the scoring punch for the Thunder. SGA got his teammates going with his playmaking, while OKCs' top-ranked defense bared its teeth to shackle the home team.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 12 4 2 Kenrich Williams 0 5 2 Isaiah Hartenstein 12 8 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 14 1 4 Cason Wallace 4 4 0 Jaylin Williams 00 1 0 Dillon Jones 0 2 0 Alex Caruso 0 0 3 Isaiah Joe 11 3 1 Aaron Wiggins 0 0 1 Adam Flagler - - - - - - - - - - Ousmane Dieng - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Taurean Prince 2 0 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 7 5 5 Kyle Kuzma 4 0 1 Brook Lopez 2 0 0 Damian Lillard 13 0 0 Jericho Sims 0 3 1 Gary Trent Jr. 6 1 1 Kevin Porter Jr. 5 3 0 AJ Green 2 1 0 Pete Nance - - - - - - - - - - Chris Livingston - - - - - - - - - - Tyler Smith - - - - - - - - - - Pat Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - Andre Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - Ryan Rollins - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback