OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports for April 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers round off their season series on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. The Thunder are up 1-0 after winning their previous matchup against the 76ers 127-123 on Nov. 25. The Thunder are the favorite to win again and claim the season series in Tuesday's contest.

They have won three of their last four, improving to 52-22 on the season to grab the top spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the injury-riddled 76ers are 3-5 in their last eight games but are coming off a blowout win over the shorthanded Toronto Raptors.

The Thunder hold the upper hand because of their form and roster health, which could be slightly depleted but not as bad as Philadelphia. Here's how the teams could look ahead of Tuesday's clash.

OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports for April 2

OKC Thunder injury report

The Thunder have seven players on their injury report, headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Both are questionable with quad and ankle injuries, respectively.

The other five players, Ousmane Dieng, Adam Flagler, Keyontae Johnson, Olivier Sarr and Lindy Waters III, are ruled out, citing G-League assignments.

Here's a look at the OKC Thunder's injury report:

Player Status Injury Ousmane Dieng Out G League, on assignment Adam Flagler Out G League, two-way Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Questionable Right quad contusion Keyontae Johnson Out G League, two-way Olivier Sarr Out G League, two-way Lindy Waters III Out G League, on assignment Jalen Williams Out Right ankle sprain

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The 76ers have seven players on the injury report. However, unlike the Thunder, most of their players are injured. Tyrese Maxey is questionable with a left hip tightness.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid, who was reportedly closing in on a return, remains sidelined with a right knee injury recovery. Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton are the other injury absentees, with knee and back issues, respectively.

Ricky Council IV, Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Terquavion Smith are out, citing G League duties.

Here's a look at the Philadelphia 76ers injury report:

Player Status Injury Ricky Council IV Out G League, two-way Robert Covington Out Left knee bone bruise Jeff Dowtin Jr. Out G League, two-way Joel Embiid Out Left knee, meniscus procedure Tyrese Maxey Questionable Left hip tightness De'Anthony Melton Out Back, lumbar spine bone stress Terquavion Smith Out G League, two-way

What happened to Jalen Williams?

Jalen Williams is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He's on the injury report for the first time because of the injury. It's unclear when he suffered it, but it's likely after his 33-point night in the Thunder's 113-112 win over the New York Knicks on Monday.

Williams has been carrying the load for the Thunder amid Gilgeous-Alexander's injury struggles. They will hope he's good to go for Tuesday's game, as he will be key again against an unpredictable Sixers team.

If Williams sits out, it will be his eighth missed game of the year. The Thunder are 5-2 without the sophomore forward this season.