OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Last season's NBA finalists, the Phoenix Suns, will take on the OKC Thunder on Wednesday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The OKC Thunder (12-21) have won four of their past six games but are still 14th in the Western Conference. Their away record is 5-11. Even so, they are only four games behind the seventh-place Los Angeles Lakers in the crowded West.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns (26-7) are neck and neck with the Golden State Warriors (27-7), only half a game behind the team with the league's best record. After a stretch in which the Suns went 25-2, they have lost their last two games. They had not lost two in a row since their 1-3 start in the first week.

The Suns will be hoping to pile the misery on OKC.

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder

The OKC Thunder will be without starters Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl as both have entered health and safety protocols. Along with these two, Derrick Favors, Darius Bazley, Tre Mann and Aleksej Pokusevski are also in the protocols and are unavailable.

Player Status Reason Derrick Favors Out Covid-19 Josh Giddey Out Covid-19 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Out Covid-19 Aleksej Pokusevski Out Covid-19 Tre Mann Out Covid-19 Darius Bazley Out Covid-19

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker

Like the OKC Thunder, the Phoenix Suns will also be without two starters – Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton – who are also in the protocols. Abdel Nader, Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky are the other absentees for Phoenix as they are all still out with long-term injuries.

Player Status Reason Jae Crowder Out Covid-19 Deandre Ayton Out Covid-19 Frank Kaminsky Out Knee Dario Saric Out ACL Abdel Nader Out Knee

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aaron Wiggins are set to man the backcourt for the Thunder with the forwards set to be Kenrich Williams and Luguentz Dort. Mike Muscala is expected to start as the big man.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul and Devin Booker will be the starting guards for the Suns. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson should start as the forwards. JaVale McGee is set to start as the center of this lineup.

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

OKC Thunder

Point Guard: Shai-Gilgeous Alexander; Shooting Guard: Aaron Wiggins; Small Forward: Kenrich Williams; Power Foward: Luguentz Dort; Center: Mike Muscala

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard: Chris Paul; Shooting Guard: Devin Booker; Small Forward: Mikal Bridges; Power Foward: Cameron Johnson; Center: JaVale McGee

