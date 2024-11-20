OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 19 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The San Antonio Spurs welcomed the OKC Thunder at the Frost Bank Arena on Tuesday night. It was a group stage game for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup, and the second matchup of the season between the Spurs and Thunder. Both Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are out for the game due to injuries.
In the first quarter, the game was back-and-forth before the Thunder built a 17-11 lead at the seven-minute mark. The Spurs battled back to keep the game close led by Harrison Barnes. Oklahoma City entered the second period with a 35-32 advantage.
The Thunder started the second quarter hot and were ready to take control of the game. They were up 48-38 midway through the period before a rampant run led by Keldon Johnson allowed the Spurs to retake the lead at the 1:16 mark and ended halftime with a 60-57 lead.
OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score
Thunder
Spurs
Watch this space as the game continues in the second half. It will be updated at the end of the third quarter and the end of the game.
