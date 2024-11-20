  • home icon
  • OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 19 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 19 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Nov 20, 2024 03:47 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

The San Antonio Spurs welcomed the OKC Thunder at the Frost Bank Arena on Tuesday night. It was a group stage game for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup, and the second matchup of the season between the Spurs and Thunder. Both Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are out for the game due to injuries.

In the first quarter, the game was back-and-forth before the Thunder built a 17-11 lead at the seven-minute mark. The Spurs battled back to keep the game close led by Harrison Barnes. Oklahoma City entered the second period with a 35-32 advantage.

The Thunder started the second quarter hot and were ready to take control of the game. They were up 48-38 midway through the period before a rampant run led by Keldon Johnson allowed the Spurs to retake the lead at the 1:16 mark and ended halftime with a 60-57 lead.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score

Thunder

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jalen Williams14441012167-130-30-0-11
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander14122042174-72-34-47
Aaron Wiggins11201011144-73-50-0-9
Luguentz Dort0311000140-50-20-03
Cason Wallace7140000163-51-20-0-9
Adam Flagler310100171-41-40-04
Dillon Jones310000271-21-20-04
Ousmane Dieng010000030-00-00-02
Kenrich Williams210000191-30-20-0-6
Alex Caruso0302100130-10-10-01
Ajay Mitchell301101151-11-10-0-1
Branden CarlsonDNP
Alex DucasDNP

Spurs

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Zach Collins4421111132-30-10-0-8
Julian Champagnie6501131153-70-40-0-13
Harrison Barnes13321000164-62-33-412
Chris Paul3050041121-21-20-0-8
Stephon Castle4070021161-50-32-212
Sandro Mamukelashvili210000151-20-00-0-2
Keldon Johnson17320000126-75-60-09
Charles Bassey8400100113-40-02-411
Tre Jones3100011121-31-20-09
Malaki Branham012002170-20-10-0-7
Blake WesleyDNP
Sidy CissokoDNP

Watch this space as the game continues in the second half. It will be updated at the end of the third quarter and the end of the game.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
