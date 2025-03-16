Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 16 | NBA 2024-25 Season 

The Oklahoma City Thunder will wrap up their three-game road trip with a showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tonight's matchup is the first and only meeting between the two teams at the Fiserv Forum this season. Both squads enter the game aiming to extend their winning streaks to three.

Ad

Heading into tonight’s matchup, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. will be high on confidence after their dominant 125-96 victory over the Bucks in their only regular-season meeting on February 3.

While that was their lone clash in the regular season, the two teams also squared off in the finals of the 2024 NBA Cup. In that showdown, Milwaukee came out on top with a 97-81 win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a low-scoring battle, Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the spotlight with a monstrous triple-double, recording 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists. His performance eclipsed the efforts of the OKC’s All-Star duo, Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, who combined for 39 points.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Oklahoma City has featured a plethora of players on their injury report. Hence, Doc Rivers’ team has been presented with a huge opportunity to capitalize on their home-court advantage and even the season series at one game apiece.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports for Mar. 16

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a long list of players on the injury report for tonight’s clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. They will be missing the services of Jalen Williams (hip), Alex Ducas (back) and Nikola Topic (knee).

Ad

Additionally, there are multiple players – Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Ousmane Dieng - also added to the dreadful list as "day-to-day," suggesting that their availability would be a game time decision to be made by the coaching staff.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Milwaukee fans will be elated after learning that the Bucks have added no names to their injury report. The team has a fully healthy roster for tonight’s clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ad

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 16

Oklahoma City Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

The LA Clippers’ projected starting lineup includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe Kenrich Williams Isaiah Hartenstein Adam Flagler Alex Caruso Dillon Jones Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to start Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Damian Lillard Taurean Prince Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Kevin Porter Jr. AJ Green Andrea Jackson Jr. Tyler Smith Jericho Sims Ryan Rollins Gary Trent Jr. Pat Connaughton Pete Nance Jamaree Bouyea

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback