Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 3 | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves face each other on Saturday night at Target Center in Minnesota in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder won the first two games at home by double digits with a 114-88 win in Game 1 and a 118-103 victory in Game 2.
The Thunder hope to put the finishing touches on a dominant season with an NBA championship. Oklahoma City won 68 games in the regular season, securing the top seed in the Western Conference along the way. They swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and defeated the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the second round.
On the other side of the matchup, the Timberwolves are back in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year after going 49-33 in the regular season. They defeated the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors in five games apiece in the first and second rounds, respectively.
Both teams are led by their All-Star guards. Anthony Edwards earned a spot on the All-NBA second team, his second year as an All-NBA player. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlined the All-NBA first team just a couple of days after winning the 2024-25 MVP award. It is his third consecutive season making the All-NBA first team.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports
Thunder injury report for Game 3
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Nikola Topic for Game 3, but the rookie point guard has yet to play in the NBA thanks to a torn ACL he suffered before the season began.
Timberwolves injury report for Game 3
The Minnesota Timberwolves are completely healthy ahead of Game 3 and don't have any players on their injury report.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for Game 3
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is expected to continue using the same starting five he has deployed throughout the postseason. The lineup features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Luguentz Dort (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Isaiah Hartenstein (C).
Timberwolves starting lineup for Game 3
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is also expected to use the same starting five, featuring Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Rudy Gobert (C).
How to watch Game 3 of Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves?
Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
