"Old ahh guy": Mark Cuban's son Jake Cuban drops hilarious birthday wish as Mavericks minority owner turns 67

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 01, 2025 02:31 GMT
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
"Old ahh guy": Mark Cuban's son Jake Cuban drops hilarious birthday wish as Mavericks minority owner turns 67. [photo: Imagn]

The Dallas Mavericks posted their birthday greeting for minority owner Mark Cuban on Thursday. Cuban, who sold the majority ownership of the franchise in 2023, is no longer involved in the running of the team. Still, the Mavericks showed him love on his 67th birthday.

Cuban’s son, Jake, promptly reacted to the Mavs’ gesture via an Instagram story and wrote:

“Old ahh guy @mcuban [cake emoji]”

Jake Cuban greeting his father, Mark Cuban, on his 67th birthday on Thursday. [photo: @jake_cuban/IG]
Jake Cuban greeting his father, Mark Cuban, on his 67th birthday on Thursday. [photo: @jake_cuban/IG]

Jake Cuban couldn’t be more right with his heartfelt ribbing of his father. Jake was not even a one-year-old bundle when the billionaire was in his 10th season as team governor of the Dallas Mavericks. The youngest of the Cuban siblings is seven years younger than Alexis, now 22, and three years younger than Alyssa, the middle child.

Mark Cuban has often said in interviews that family is the most important thing for him. Despite his busy schedule as a businessman, he remains close to his children with his wife, Tiffany Stewart.

Cuban said in a chat last year with Haliey Welch, the “Hawk Tua Girl,” that he only wants what is best for his children. The billionaire expressed hope his children would “grow into the people they need to grow into.” Jake Cuban is seemingly on that path, notwithstanding the age joke about his father.

Mark Cuban urges NBA to shorten season to lessen injuries

Although no longer a majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban continues to follow the NBA. Three weeks ago, the “Shark Tank” advisor appeared on the “Hot Mics with Billy Bush” to give his take about the league’s injury-plagued 2024-25 season.

When asked if the 82-game schedule was too exacting for the players, Cuban responded:

“It’s not about too long. The game is just so much faster. … Rather than shortening the season, I would shorten the games.”
Cuban added that the WNBA, college basketball and FIBA tournaments are all 40-minute games. According to the billionaire, the NBA will enjoy an uptick in viewership and ratings if it follows the same rule. Cuban continued that such a change would lessen injuries, particularly once the playoffs start.

In the 2025 playoffs, superstars like Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton suffered major injuries. If the NBA shortens games to 40-minute contests, Mark Cuban does not see a repeat of another injury-plagued season.

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Michael Macasero
