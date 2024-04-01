"Old Dre would’ve went all the way": Nick Young playfully mocks Draymond Green's latest on-court behaviour

Draymond Green's recent on-court antics have been closely monitored, not just by the league but also by his former teammates. Former Golden State Warriors teammate Nick Young is one of them, as he gets to comment on the former Michigan State Spartan's recent on-court shenanigans.

During the game between the Warriors and the Hornets, Green and Williams got into a physical battle. In the fourth quarter, Williams closed in on Green as he was dribbling the ball. This caused Green to lose his balance and as he pivoted, his right leg appeared to kick Williams in the groin.

Green's former teammate from the 2017-18 season, Young, feels that the younger version of Green will hit the groin of Williams with great accuracy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That’s growth; the old Dre would’ve gone all the way with that kick he held back, hahaha," captions Young while sharing the video of Green and Williams.

Expand Tweet

Draymond Green and Nick Young were part of the 2018 team that won an NBA championship

In just one year with the Golden State Warriors, Nick Young won an NBA championship alongside Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. During this season, the team finished the season with a 58-24 record.

Young appeared in 72 games. Coming off the bench, he averaged 17.4 minutes per game, scoring 7.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green averaged 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 70 regular-season games.

The Golden State Warriors hurdled the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets to get to the 2018 NBA Finals to battle with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. This was the last championship for Kevin Durant with the team, as the Warriors swept the Cavs 4-0.