"Old man still got it" - Giannis Antetokounmpo banters about wanting 10-day contract for once $100 million worth former NBA player

Giannis Antetokounmpo is back on the hardwood, training with the Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff after recovering from the injury he sustained in the 2023 playoffs.

One of the coaches he was training with is former Bucks player Vin Baker. Antetokounmpo posted a video on X of Baker showing him a move he could use in-game.

Apparently, Antetokounmpo was impressed with Baker's ability to still move fast and go up for the dunk. Antetokounmpo humorously tweeted that the NBA should offer him a 10-day contract for breaking out a killer move.

"Give my guy Vin a 10day old man still got it"

While it's all fun and games for Antetokounmpo, Baker is a former NBA All-Star who made nearly $100 million in career earnings.

The Bucks coach was selected by Milwaukee in the 1993 draft as the eighth overall pick. Baker was a beast on the court from his rookie year up until the 1997-98 season.

However, due to the multiple injuries, Vin was never able to realize his full potential during his playing years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is recovering from knee injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo has recently undergone a minor procedure on his left knee.

He was experiencing persistent discomfort in his knee since the start of the offseason. That led both Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to conclude that surgery would be the best course of action.

The procedure resulted in Antetokounmpo missing out on the 2023 FIBA World Cup. While that was disappointing for Greek fans, Antetokounmpo reassured his compatriots that he would be present at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Moreover, the "Greek Freak's" main priority was to recover right on time for the Bucks' training camp.

Fortunately, things have gone according to plan, and Antetokounmpo has made a speedy recovery in time for camp. His attendance is a clear indication that Antetokounmpo is expected to return healthy for the new NBA season.

Considering how the Bucks fell to the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 Playoffs, Antetokounmpo will want do everything in his power to avoid a similar result.