"Old mid for slightly younger mid" - NBA fans react to Kyle Kuzma teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo ending Khris Middleton's Bucks stint 

After weeks of popping up in rumors, Kyle Kuzma finds himself on the move. Fans quickly rushed to social media following the news of the veteran forward being dealt to an Eastern Conference contender.

First reported by Shams Charania, the Wizards have agreed to send Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks. He'll now be joining forces with the superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo. In exchange, Washington has received Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap.

Moments after the reports of Kyle Kuzma being traded was offical, fans on social media chimed in on the NBA's latest trade:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the midst of instant reactions, Bucks fans don't seem to be pleased with parting in longtime key piece in Middleton for Kuzma.

"What are we doing……." one fan said.

"I’m gonna need a break from Bucks basketball," Antoher fan said.

"Excited to light my Bucks tickets on fire!" Said one fan.

Middleton was one of the last remaining pieces from Milwaukee's championship team in 2021, and now is on his way to Washington. As for Kuzma, he will slot in as the new third option behind Giannis and Lillard. This season for the Wizards, he is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Can Kyle Kuzma help the Milwaukee Bucks in their pursuit for a championship?

NBA: Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn

Following a sluggish start to the season, the Milwaukee Bucks have quickly climbed back up the ranks in the Eastern Conference. With the addition of Kyle Kuzma, they hope to further cement themselves into the title conversation this season. Question is, will he be the kind of player that gets them over the hump?

It’s evident that the wear and tear of a long career got to Middleton, making him a liability to last through a long postseason run. Kuzma, 29, is much younger and a rather durable player. While he gives them more size and versatility on the wing, there are some things that make his fit on the roster questionable.

With a duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard running the show, having proper spacing around them is essential. This is an area where Kuzma lacks, as he has never been much of a threat from beyond the arc. He shoots 33.6% from deep for his career, and is only making 28.1% of his attempts this season. It is worth mentioning that these numbers could improve as his shot quality will get better in Milwaukee.

One positive of Kyle Kuzma is that he’s already shown he can be a contributor on a successful team. Back in 2020, he bought into a role with the LA Lakers and helped them win a championship in the bubble. Given his past experience, the Bucks hope he’ll be able to have similar success as they look to get back to the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback