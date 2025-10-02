"OLDEN STATE WARRIORS": NBA fans brutally mock Steph Curry and Co. for potentially starting 4 players aged 35 or more

Heading into his 17th season in the NBA, Steph Curry will be joined by Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup. If newly acquired center Al Horford gets a starting nod as well, the Warriors' first five will be one of the oldest starting lineups across the league.It's worth noting that all four of these players are aged 35 and above. Green is the youngest at age 35, with Butler (36) and Curry (37) not far off. Horford, meanwhile, turned 39 this past June. Of course, fans have done the math themselves and posted their reations to this lineup's median age.&quot;OLDEN STATE WARRIORS LEGACY RIGHT HERE,&quot; one fan tweeted.JBond @jbondwagonLINKOLDEN STATE WARRIORS LEGACY RIGHT HEREυρтσωη 👑🪄 @Uptown2LA_LINKThe Nursing Home Warriors 🔥SOLtan @SOLtanofSWATLINKWarriors gonna feel young for like 8 gamespawellwitt @pawellwittLINKThey should start Seth Curry (35) too 😁Fierce Lady @DulceAlmazan5LINKThey are the Teen(aged) Mutant NInja Turtles of the NBA ! I'm so excited lolZu Jian Lee @JeanLuizeLINKThey should sign Dwight Howard lolAside from the aforementioned players, the Warriors are set to have some more roster members who are north of 30. These are Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II, who are both turning 33 in December; and Seth Curry, who celebrated his 35th birthday this past August.This is not to say, however, that the Warriors don't have a pipeline of young talent. By next week, the duo of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will both be 23. Brandin Podziemski is currently 22 years old, while Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post will turn 26 before the playoffs start next year.The challenge, then, for head coach Steve Kerr is to balance the need to develop the future generation of Warriors stars and the urgency to field veterans to pick up wins. If Golden State is able to pull this off, fans might tone it down with the mockery.&quot;What he up to right now?&quot;: Steph Curry makes fun of Warriors rookies who wanted a picture with himFor his part, Curry had a bit of fun with the team's rookies during a recent photoshoot.In a clip posted by the NBA, rookies Chance McMillian and Will Richard are seen timidly standing around as photographers snapped pics of the four-time NBA champion. Eventually, Curry noticed the two youngsters trying to get his attention.&quot;What he up to right now?&quot; Curry asked the photographers.Eventually, Curry asked the two rookies to come over and have their long-awaited photograph with them. Needless to say, both McMillian and Richard were thrilled.