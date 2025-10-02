"OLDEN STATE WARRIORS": NBA fans brutally mock Steph Curry and Co. for potentially starting 4 players aged 35 or more

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 02, 2025 12:56 GMT
Heading into his 17th season in the NBA, Steph Curry will be joined by Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup. If newly acquired center Al Horford gets a starting nod as well, the Warriors' first five will be one of the oldest starting lineups across the league.

It's worth noting that all four of these players are aged 35 and above. Green is the youngest at age 35, with Butler (36) and Curry (37) not far off. Horford, meanwhile, turned 39 this past June. Of course, fans have done the math themselves and posted their reations to this lineup's median age.

"OLDEN STATE WARRIORS LEGACY RIGHT HERE," one fan tweeted.
Aside from the aforementioned players, the Warriors are set to have some more roster members who are north of 30. These are Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II, who are both turning 33 in December; and Seth Curry, who celebrated his 35th birthday this past August.

This is not to say, however, that the Warriors don't have a pipeline of young talent. By next week, the duo of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will both be 23. Brandin Podziemski is currently 22 years old, while Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post will turn 26 before the playoffs start next year.

The challenge, then, for head coach Steve Kerr is to balance the need to develop the future generation of Warriors stars and the urgency to field veterans to pick up wins. If Golden State is able to pull this off, fans might tone it down with the mockery.

"What he up to right now?": Steph Curry makes fun of Warriors rookies who wanted a picture with him

For his part, Curry had a bit of fun with the team's rookies during a recent photoshoot.

In a clip posted by the NBA, rookies Chance McMillian and Will Richard are seen timidly standing around as photographers snapped pics of the four-time NBA champion. Eventually, Curry noticed the two youngsters trying to get his attention.

"What he up to right now?" Curry asked the photographers.

Eventually, Curry asked the two rookies to come over and have their long-awaited photograph with them. Needless to say, both McMillian and Richard were thrilled.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

