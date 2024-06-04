"Omg Reaves sneak dissing Darvin Ham" - Fans react to Austin Reaves' statement on Lakers' ongoing head coach search  

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs and Austin Reaves has something to say about the ongoing search for the team's new head coach. After the Lakers lost, it didn't take long for the Los Angeles squad to fire coach Darvin Ham.

When asked by the media through a Zoom call regarding his participation at the American Century Championship, Austin Reaves was not able to avoid answering Lakers-related questions, especially about the coaching search.

"I don't know when they're hiring a coach, so I'm right there with y'all on that news. But hopefully we get somebody that comes to work every single day the way we do ready go try to win a championship," said Reaves.

Some fans gave their interesting points of view on comments by Reaves. One saw that this was a swipe at former team head coach Darvin Ham.

"OMG Reaves sneak dissing Darvin Ham," one fan commented.

In a similar X post that included the full context of the quote of Reaves, some agree that the last part of the comments is directed at the work habits of Ham.

"Sounds like Austin was also definitely anti-Ham," another fan said.

"So he's saying Ham doesn't come to work ready everyday?" asked other fan.

Another fan has some doubts that this is about Ham but also feels that there is a strong inclination.

"But hopefully we get somebody that comes to work every single day the way that we do ready to go to try win a championship’. Yikes, could genuinely be nothing, would love to see/hear the comment…" .

Assessing the next season for the Lakers, this fan sees that Reaves needs to be the first player to come off the bench

"Reaves needs to be a 6th man."

A change may be coming to the Lakers after the first-round finish and this fan predicts Reaves being a part of a trade that would bring Donovan Mitchell to Los Angeles.

"He is going to be traded to the Clevland Cavaliers @DStarkland."

Austin Reaves hopes the new coach will instill a good system with the Lakers next season

The Los Angeles Lakers have some tasks to do in the off-season and one of them is finding the next team head coach. After being coached by Darvin Ham for two seasons, Austin Reaves hopes the replacement can instill a good system that would maximize the strengths of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

"I feel that's something you need in any sport you play, like consistency in basically a system and just growing with that what we have, obviously Bron and AD is a special duo to have but just growing a system around those two will basically help in whatever they need and then playing around them," said Reaves.

Austin Reaves will enter the 2024-25 season set to earn $12.9 million. His contract has him locked up for at least two more seasons with a player option of $14.8 million by the 2026-27 season.