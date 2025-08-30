  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • "On the court, f**k him" - Mark Cuban drops unfiltered take on relationship with Luka Doncic as he predicts Lakers to struggle in the near future

"On the court, f**k him" - Mark Cuban drops unfiltered take on relationship with Luka Doncic as he predicts Lakers to struggle in the near future

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 30, 2025 06:25 GMT
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
"On the court, f**k him" - Mark Cuban drops unfiltered take on relationship with Luka Doncic as he predicts Lakers to struggle in the near future. [photo: Imagn]

Mark Cuban expressed his shock and disbelief after the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in early February. On the “Your Mom’s House” podcast in March, the billionaire said that he was “dumbfounded” by the Mavs’ decision to deal Doncic away for Anthony Davis. Cuban claims he continues to communicate with the Slovenian, but the former Mavericks majority owner couldn't care less about the Lakers.

Ad

On the “Gil’s Arena” on Friday, the former Shark Tank panelist responded when asked about his relationship with the superstar point guard:

“Off the court, love Luka [Doncic] to death. On the court, f**k him.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When pressed if Cuban’s comments were because of his hatred for the LA Lakers, Cuban emphatically replied:

“Yes!”

Mark Cuban’s hate for the LA Lakers runs deep. He told co-hosts Josiah Johnson and Gilbert Arenas that he threw his high school gear away because they had the same colors as the Lakers. While Cuban no longer has a role in the Mavericks’ basketball operations, he declared that he would not even watch Laker games because of Doncic.

Ad

When Johnson asked what Cuban hoped for the Lakers next season, the Cost Plus Drugs founder said:

“I hope they to 0-82.”

Mark Cuban said in 2020 that he would rather divorce his wife than trade Luka Doncic. Now that Doncic plays for the Lakers, the billionaire wishes the point guard nothing but failure.

Mark Cuban predicts Luka Doncic to bounce back, but sees Lakers struggling

Luka Doncic expressed his shock when the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the LA Lakers. In his first return to Dallas after the trade, he cried while the Mavs gave him a pregame video tribute. Doncic said it would take time for closure to happen, but he claimed this summer that he had already moved on.

Ad

In the “Gil’s Arena” show, Mark Cuban predicted how Doncic would do in the point guard’s first full season with the Lakers:

“It’s just like Nash. That was motivation for Steve to prove [doubters wrong]. Now, look at Luka. He’s just gonna be tearing it up. Thank God, the Lakers are gonna struggle.”

Cuban sees similarities in the career of legendary point guard Steve Nash and Luka Doncic. In 2004, Nash signed with the Phoenix Suns after the billionaire reportedly refused to match the Suns’ offer due to the diminutive point guard’s injury history.

Nash promptly won back-to-back MVPs in his first two seasons out of Dallas. Cuban admitted years later that not keeping the Canadian was a mistake. While Nash played great, the Suns still could not win a championship. Cuban sees Doncic heading that route.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications