"On my son's birthday too?": Tyler Herro's girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, avidly reacts to Ariana Grande confirming latest album release

Tyler Herro's girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, is apparently an Ariana Grande fan after she reposted the singer's Instagram post on her stories. Henry was delighted to find out that Grande is launching her new album on Friday. It seems that Friday will be an extraordinary day for Henry as she celebrates the release of the new album and her son's birthday.

"On my son's birthday too," Henry said on Instagram. "Incredible."

Katya Elise Henry's Instagram Stories

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry welcomed their son, Harlem, last year. Harlem is Herro and Henry's second child after they gave birth to their daughter, Zya, in 2021. Harlem's first birthday could likely be filled with Ariana Grande's new songs at his party if his parents decide to throw him one.

Exploring Tyler Herro's relationship with Katya Elise Henry

Tyler Herro, drafted by the Miami Heat with the No. 13 pick in 2019, and Katya Elise Henry began dating in 2020 during Herro's rookie year. Their relationship escalated quickly as they welcomed their daughter, Zya, a year after dating, and then came their son, Harlem, in 2023.

While their relationship may seem perfect given how the two are building a family together, it appears that their partnership isn't exactly a bed of roses, either. Henry posted a statement about cheating on her Instagram Stories around June 2022. She has also stopped following Tyler on Instagram, despite the lack of identifying information in the message. She also tweeted that she was hurt, fueling speculation that she discovered Herro committing infidelity.

According to the Sport Rush, this isn't the first time the pair has been accused of cheating. Herro and Henry parted ways while she was pregnant with their first child, according to reports. However, there has been no verification of these rumors.

Many were concerned about the impact on Tyler Herro's relationship with Katya Elise Henry and expressed their displeasure at what appeared to be his actions, but the Heat star made it seem like everything was OK between himself and Henry. Herro shared Instagram pictures of Henry with heartfelt birthday messages in 2023, signaling that the couple was still intact.

Fast forward to the present day, it appears that the couple are on good terms.

Herro has been performing well as of late for the Miami Heat. He is having his best season yet averaging 22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. There isn't much difference compared to his previous numbers, but they are higher in comparison.