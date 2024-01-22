"On a whole another level.": Devin Booker in awe as Kevin Durant redefines domination with unique 40-pt game

The Phoenix Suns hosted the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, coming off a win on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans 123-109. Thanks to Devin Booker's performance, he scored his season-high 52 points on 18 of 30 shootings, including 6 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Booker's performance was followed by Kevin Durant's stellar night against the Pacers, scoring an effortless 40 points on 72.0% shooting, including 57.1% from the three, 4 of 7. He also added nine rebounds and three blocks, while the most impressive feat for the night was his lack of free throws. The Suns beat the Pacers 117-110.

Following the game, during the post-game interview, Booker was asked about Durant's performance, to which he replied:

"I have not....super impressive, but at the same time, it doesn't surprise me. The efficiency is on a whole another level."

As reported by Phoenix Suns sideline reporter and writer Gelard Bourguet.

Durant marked a historic feat, becoming the oldest player to score 40 points with no free throws at 35 and becoming the 14th player in NBA history to score that many points without an attempt at the line.

Devin Booker talks on how the Phoenix Suns can close out games

Now that the Suns' big three of Booker, Durant, and Bradley Beal are healthy and getting minutes together, they have showcased their success, winning 10 of their last 13 games, including a current five-game winning streak.

Booker talked about what the Suns can do in late-game situations and how teams guard them:

“It’s the definition of ‘pick your poison.’ All of us coming in with an aggressive mindset, it’s gonna be tough to stop"

Booker contributed 26 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, while Bradley Beal added 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting for Phoenix.

Remarkably, it marks the second consecutive game in which the trio of Durant, Booker, and Beal combined for 91 points. The last time they did it was on Friday against the Pelicans.

How did the Phoenix Suns close out the Indiana Pacers?

With a 62% shooting percentage in the first quarter, the Suns jumped out to a 33-25 lead and led 65-61 at the half. Durant made 9 of 12 shots for 20 points. The team led for most of the night and entered the fourth quarter with a 91-83 advantage.

In the remaining 3:20, Buddy Hield's 3-pointer gave Indiana a 105-103 lead. However, Durant answered with a 3-pointer, giving the Suns the lead back and up by one. In the last 2:11, Beal made three critical baskets to keep them ahead.

Booker only made 9 of 24 field goals, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, but with roughly 25 seconds left, he secured the victory with a steal diving under Andrew Nembhard's loose ball.

