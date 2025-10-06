  • home icon
  • "On some Wolverine s**t": Jaylen Brown commends Jayson Tatum's incredible Achilles recovery 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 06, 2025 10:40 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Jayson Tatum surprised the basketball community with videos of his recovery from a torn Achilles. Jaylen Brown reacted to the viral clips of his Boston Celtics teammate’s rehab process and spoke about Tatum’s resilience.

During his latest Twitch livestream, Jaylen Brown talked about Tatum’s incredible recovery and credited the speed of his comeback to his determination.

“JT looked great, though, I’m not going to lie,” Brown said. “I’ve never seen anybody recover so fast from an Achilles injury, from any injury to that level. … JT’s been going crazy… Anybody with a drive and a work ethic and a passion for the game, I’m not surprised.
“JT is superhuman. He’s on some Wolverine s**t.”

Jayson Tatum tore his right Achilles during the final moments of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. Shortly after, reports suggested that Tatum would miss the entire 2025–26 season.

Tatum began documenting his rehab process and posting behind-the-scenes clips for fans. In the second episode of his recovery series, released in late September, he was seen back in the Celtics’ gym, moving smoothly and even running through basketball drills.

The footage stunned fans and analysts alike, as no one expected to see him return to action so soon after such a horrific injury.

Jayson Tatum sheds light on return timeline

Even though videos of Jayson Tatum’s recovery have lifted the spirits of every Boston Celtics fan, both Tatum and the team are yet to set a timeline for his return.

During the Celtics’ media day, Tatum said that he isn’t rushing the process and will only come back once he’s fully healthy.

“No pressure,” Tatum said. “No pressure to return back any sooner than when I’m 100% healthy.
"No pressure from Brad, (coach) Joe (Mazzulla), the team, the organization. The most important thing is that I’m 100% recovered and healthy whenever I do come back.”

Tatum also made it clear that he’s feeling optimistic about his progress.

“I’m in a really good spot,” Tatum added. “For me there’s been bright spots. And getting back on the court, being able to participate in a basketball workout was definitely one of the more bright spots of this journey.
"It just really felt really good to be on the court, dribbling the basketball, going through a workout. You just feel like a basketball player again.”

Without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics will lean heavily on Jaylen Brown. But with Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday also not part of the roster anymore, Joe Mazzulla will have to make several key adjustments.

