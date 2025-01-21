"On all y'all mother f**kers" - Cade Cunningham allegedly trashing Houston players after fierce dunk on 3 Rockets caught on tape

Cade Cunningham has been a bright spot for the Detroit Pistons amidst seasons of languishing in the Eastern Conference cellar. Since entering the league in 2021 as the no. 1 draft pick, Cunningham has become more prolific and more confident, as his opponents will attest.

On Monday, the 6-foot-6 playmaker had a highlight featuring not one, not two, not even three, but all of the Houston Rockets on the floor playing defense. Late in the third quarter, Cunningham crossed the halfcourt line, split a double team near the Toyota Center logo, and drove aggressively to throw down the hammer against three contesting Rockets.

Realizing what he'd done to the Rockets, Cunningham gave them an earful:

"On all y'all m*********ers!" the Pistons star exclaimed.

The Pistons went on to defeat the Rockets 107-96, snapping a two-game skid. Cunningham finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

This season, Cunningham has been playing better than ever, with career-high averages of 24.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 9.4 assists.

Cunningham's numbers make a good case for an All-Star push, especially because his stat line has propelled Detroit to its best regular-season performance in quite a while. After two straight seasons of finishing with less than 18 wins, the Pistons secured their 22nd victory in 2024-25 with their conquest of the Rockets on Monday.

Analyst doubles down on his high praise for Cade Cunningham

Cunningham's stellar performance on Monday has an ESPN analyst feeling pretty good about his assessment of the Pistons star over three years ago.

Shortly after the Pistons-Rockets game, Kendrick Perkins reminded hoops fans about his high praise for Cunningham on the night of the 2021 NBA Draft:

"Remember on draft night I said that Cade Cunningham was the best perimeter player prospect since LeBron James," said Perkins in a Tweet. "I guess it’s TIME to revisit that conversation."

Sure enough, Perkins did compare Cunningham's perimeter skills to the prolific talent of the King just hours before Cunningham was taken first overall by the Pistons on July 29, 2021:

"When I look at this guy Cade Cunningham, the future is bright. He reminds me a lot of LeBron James," said Perkins on the Draft day episode of "The Jump." [Timestamp - 2:09]

A few seasons later, Cunningham continues to show off an LBJ-like skill set as he puts up the best numbers of his young career.

