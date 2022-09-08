“Once you join my team, all that stuff goes out the window” – Shannon Sharpe believes the beef between Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook has settled, says both are playing to win in LA

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are well-known rivals. Their rivalry started almost a decade ago, but now they are teammates for the LA Lakers.

NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe believes that the beef between the two has now been settled. After all, they are both very competitive and have the same goal: to win a championship.

Here is what the analyst said on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:"

"I may have beef with you, with rival teams, or whatever the case may be. Once you join my team, all that stuff goes out the window."

Sharpe believes that both Westbrook and Beverley will do everything in their power to contribute to the team.

Russell Westbrook's dwindling power in the league

About half a decade ago, Russell Westbrook was one of the best players in the league. He averaged a triple-double for fun. Even after Kevin Durant left the OKC Thunder, Westbrook was able to keep them relevant.

However, things haven't been as smooth since he left the Thunder. He was traded to the Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards. He was eventually traded to the LA Lakers last season.

Unfortunately, Westbrook's first season in LA did not go well. His scoring average fell to 18.5 points and his overall game couldn't adjust next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Shannon Sharpe pointed out how Russell Westbrook doesn't have the power to choose who he wants to play with anymore.

"It's not like Russ is in OKC where they'd probably run something by him. Back when he was winning MVPs and things of that nature, when Kevin Durant first left," the NBA analyst said. "I'm pretty sure Sam Presti kinda asked him, 'Ok, what do you think about playing with this guy?'"

The nine-time All-Star was in a perfect situation in OKC and had a lot of power. However, the situation has drastically changed in the past few years and he isn't the player he once was.

Sharpe believes that Westbrook has no choice but to play alongside Beverley. Will they get along, though? We will find out in a few months.

Patrick Beverley brings a lot to the table

Like Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley has changed many teams in the past few years. The defensive-minded point guard played for the LA Clippers until 2020-21. However, he has been on three different teams since then.

Beverley last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he averaged 9.2 points in 58 games. He was traded to the Utah Jazz this summer as part of the Rudy Gobert deal. Beverley was then traded to the LA Lakers.

The 6-foot-1 guard brings a lot to the table and could fill some of the major voids the Lakers have. He is a career 37.8% 3-point shooter and is one of the best perimeter defenders, things the Lakers have struggled with.

If he gets along with Westbrook, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the team, the Lakers could make a deep playoff run. However, competing in the West isn't going to be easy and the Lakers will have to be at their best.

