"Once in a lifetime love": Jade Jones shares a montage for beau Tyrese Haliburton's 6th birthday

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones called the Indiana Pacers star her “soul mate” during his birthday last year. The two longtime sweethearts are obviously smitten with each other with the way they go back and forth with their messages on Instagram. They are seemingly inseparable when the All-Star guard is not playing.

Haliburton met Jones during their time studying at Iowa State University. It was love at first sight for the basketball star and the cheerleader. They have only gotten stronger since 2019.

On Thursday, Haliburton celebrated his 24th birthday. Unsurprisingly, Jade Jones was on IG to greet him:

“Happy Birthday to my Ty 🤍 I feel so lucky that I get to love somebody as special as you! You’ll always be home to me. Once in a lifetime love”

The two-time All-Star’s response was just as sweet:

“Thankful you are in my life, I love you J!!”

Jade Jones works at the Walcott Elementary School in Iowa as a teacher. She is also an emerging social media influencer with over 20K followers already. Like Tyrese Haliburton, she is carving a place in her own world.

Haliburton is perhaps the NBA’s breakout star this season. He became an All-Star starter and was arguably the best player in the In-Season Tournament. The Indiana Pacers are likely making the playoffs because of his scoring, playmaking and leadership.

Jade Jones sometimes travels with Tyrese Haliburton during the season

When her schedule allows her to do so, Jade Jones sometimes travels with Tyrese Haliburton. Whether it is in Indiana or on the road, she can be seen from time to time watching his games. She is unquestionably one of Haliburton’s biggest inspirations.

During the NBA In-Season tournament, Jones documented some of her travels with Tyrese Haliburton. It culminated in the Pacers’ championship game against LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Unfortunately for the lovers, he couldn’t lead Indiana to the championship.

Still, Haliburton played inspired basketball. It didn’t take a scientist to guess who was behind him and encouraged him to be at his best. Had the Pacers won the title, the point guard would have undoubtedly won the tournament MVP award.

Indiana is likely going to the playoffs this season, the team’s first since 2020. Basketball fans can expect Jade Jones to be a consistent presence cheering for her boyfriend Tyrese Haliburton.