"One is 40. One is out of shape": Fans side with Stephen A. Smith after he ranks LeBron James-Luka Doncic pair No. 2 in top duos list

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith ranked LeBron James and Luka Doncic in second place on his list of top five duos in the NBA today. The LA Lakers tandem achieved success since Doncic's arrival in February.

LeBron and Luka have helped the Lakers climb their way to second place in the Western Conference, a feat that many believed wouldn't happen.

The duo on top of LeBron and Doncic in Stephen A. Smith's list was Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It was the same duo that beat the Lakers on Saturday as Boston came up with a huge 111-101 victory at the Garden.

Fans agreed with Smith's list and acknowledged that Tatum and Brown are a more lethal duo compared to James and Doncic. Here's what some fans said on X, formerly Twitter:

"One is 40. One is out of shape. The other two are elite athletes at both ends of the court. Stop being stupid."

"Laker fans crying like they didn't get spanked by the duo they claiming isn't better. Plus JT and JB have won a championship together all Luka and Bron have done was smoke bad teams."

Here are other reactions on X:

"I mean one duo has played together for 8 years and the other hasn’t even played a month together," one said.

"They’re the defending champs. This is not a hot take," another said.

"I mean yeah they are LeBron and Luka haven’t proved anything yet they literally only played like 10 games together," another said.

"Luka and LeBron haven’t played long enough to make this judgment yet," another said.

Stephen A. Smith throws shade at LeBron James

Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James aren't on good terms at the moment. This is due to their heated exchange last Thursday. James approached Smith after his game against the New York Knicks to confront the sports analyst on his comments about his son, Bronny James.

They haven't spoken since and Smith was upset with James as he threw a subtle shade at the Lakers star after the analyst named him and Luka Doncic the top two duos in the NBA today.

""See how nice I am," Smith said after naming LeBron and Luka on his best duos list. "We know I got a lot of reasons not to have a lot of love for (LeBron James) right now."

Stephen A. Smith acknowledged how good the Lakers have been with LeBron James and Luka Doncic leading the charge.

