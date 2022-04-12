“One can give you 50, the other can give you a 30-point triple-double” - Skip Bayless backs Brooklyn Nets in potential first-round series vs Celtics because of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Skip Bayless believes that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's presence will be enough for the Brooklyn Nets to beat the Boston Celtics in a potential first-round matchup in the playoffs.

The Celtics have secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets are in the play-in tournament as the seventh seed. If they win their first game against the Cavaliers, Brooklyn will go on to face the C's in the first-round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Here's what Bayless had to say about the Brooklyn Nets' chances against the Boston Celtics on the latest episode of 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed':

"They (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving) kinda go 'is it your turn or my turn,' but as we've seen over the last month, one will give you 50, and then the other will give you a 30-point triple-double. In the end, if Durant and Kyrie Irving come out and say 'it's time,' if they say that, the Celtics will fall."

This is the first time Durant and Irving will enter the postseason as a one-two punch. Last season, they were accompanied by current Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, and ran riot against the Celtics in the first round. The trio led the Brooklyn Nets to a 4-1 series win.

Will Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant's offensive prowess be enough to lead Brooklyn Nets to a series win against Celtics?

The Brooklyn Nets, despite their disappointing regular-season campaign, remain one of the most feared teams in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving deserve plenty of credit for that because of their caliber and how they can single-handedly turn games on their head.

The Nets probably would've been outright favorites again if they were facing last year's Boston Celtics team in the first-round. However, that isn't the case this time around. The Celtics have made a remarkable turnaround during the 2021-22 campaign, going from a 23-24 record to 51-30.

Ime Udoka has also led the Celtics to first in defensive ratings this year (106.2). Teams have begun considering Boston a legitimate threat because their chemistry as a unit is almost as good as the league-leading Phoenix Suns.

The fact that they don't mind finishing second in the Eastern Conference speaks volumes about their confidence. The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, are favored to enter the playoffs as the seventh-seed.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant may be difficult to stop, but if the Celtics can manage to at least limit one of them, it will swing the tie in their favor. The C's also have homecourt advantage and the offensive firepower to dismantle Brooklyn's dismal defense.

Overall, the Celtics will have a significant advantage in emerging winners against the Nets in a seven-game series as they are also a better two-way team.

