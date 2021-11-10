"One cheap shot deserves another, and that's what you got" - Shannon Sharpe weighs in on the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris scuffle with his take

Nikola Jokic is usually in the spotlight for all the right reasons. However, a scrap with Markieff Morris in the Denver Nuggets' game against the Miami Heat provided a different narrative about the 2020-21 NBA MVP. Shannon Sharpe weighed in with his take on the same, supporting the Joker by saying he was warranted to retaliate after a hard foul by Morris.

The incident with Morris gained traction due to the Joker's brutal shove when the Heat forward had his back turned. Kerfuffles are common in the NBA, but to shove someone when he has his back turned is a huge violation. Veterans such as Jimmy Butler, Morris and Udonis Haslem stood up for Markieff while calling out Jokic

However, NFL Hall-of-Famer and television personality Shannon Sharpe jumped to Nikola Jokic's aid. He said that the former MVP was well within his rights after what he called a 'cheap shot' by Morris. Here's what he said in an appearance on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

"One cheap shot deserves another. and that's what you got. I have no problem whatsoever with what Jokić did in retaliation to Markieff."

This was not the first time Jokic has had a scrap with one of the Morris twins. Scuffles between Marcus Morris and Jokic have been a regular sight for a while now, suggesting that there might be bad blood between them.

Considering Sharpe's football background, it isn't surprising that he would be okay with the incident after seeing his fair share of scuffles and brawls. However, the kerfuffle between Nikola Jokic and Morris sent social media into meltdown, with various NBA veterans weighing in on the situation.

Markieff Morris comments on the scuffle between him and Nikola Jokic

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris took to Twitter to comment on the situation.

Markieff Morris has gained a reputation for being an enforcer in the league, and has got himself into his fair share of scuffles and brawls. Both him and his brother have made a living based on their toughness and ability to stand up for their teammates and taking the hard fouls when their team need them to.

Hence it was not a huge surprise to see Morris give Jokic a hard nudge to stop him on a fast break. However, the Joker's reaction post the foul almost sparked a melee. He shoved Markieff, who had his back turned, which left the forward writhing in pain for a while.

Morris later gave his take on the situation, saying he would never hit a man if he had his back turned. However, he accepted that he had initiated the scuffle with a hard foul. Here is what he had to say:

"I love to see the hate! No doubt I took a hard foul, which I always do, but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol."

The animosity between the two doesn't look like it's going to abate anytime soon. Markieff's twin brother and Nikola Jokic's brother got involved in a Twitter spat post the incident. It will truly be a testy atmosphere the next time the Joker takes on one of the two Morris twins.

