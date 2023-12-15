"One who choked Rudy Gobert, one who punched Jordan": Steve Kerr cites need to 'help' Draymond Green amid suspension

The dust is still settling after the NBA decided to suspend Draymond Green indefinitely for smacking Jusuf Nurkic in the neck on Tuesday. Many found the penalty to be fair, considering how wildly he has been acting over the past nine months. Others have also argued that the punishment is several months late when the same could have been given after he punched former teammate Jordan Poole.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told the media after Green choked Rudy Gobert a month ago that the action was inexcusable. Kerr asserted that the team would do its best to help one of their franchise cornerstones. The Warriors will have more time on their hands to do that as Green isn’t going to be reinstated until he meets “certain league and team conditions.”

The Dubs’ multi-titled coach further commented about Draymond Green’s situation (via Kendra Andrews):

“The one who choked Rudy [Gobert], the one who took a wild flail, the one who punched Jordan [Poole] last year, that’s the guy who needs to change.”

Most analysts, however, don’t see how the Golden State Warriors can hold Draymond Green accountable after they failed to do so in the Poole incident. The team refused to suspend him for sucker punching the now Washington Wizards shooting guard. Green was fined an undisclosed amount but made it to the team’s championship ring ceremony.

The Warriors have no chance now but to take more definitive steps in accordance with the NBA. Draymond Green has now been suspended four times in the last months. No one in the league is within a mile of the infractions he committed within that span.

Golden State Warriors need Draymond Green to contend for the championship

Steve Kerr has been insisting that the Golden State Warriors are a much better team with Draymond Green than without him. The Warriors gave him a new four-year deal specifically because he brings to the table they arguably can’t get from anyone else in the NBA. Green’s chemistry with Steph Curry is on a level that probably no one can replicate.

When Green was tossed out of the game, Kerr tried different players to take over his spot. For stretches, he had Dario Saric, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and even rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis. Saric was excellent on the offensive end but the Phoenix Suns happily went after him on defense.

Wiggins and Kuminga are studs on defense, but they don’t have the kind of wink-wink chemistry that Green has with Curry. Both are also not the leaders on defense that “Dray” has been for years. Jackson-Davis often looked overwhelmed against the Suns.

Steve Kerr, though, will have no choice. They will be trying to help Draymond Green off the court and at the same time try to adjust without him. Golden State is 10-13 and has lost back-to-back games. Pushing for a playoff spot will be even tougher than usual until their charismatic leader returns.